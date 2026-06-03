Katie Price's Husband Lee Andrews Must Pay £100,000 to Be Released from Prison

Katie Price's husband Lee Andrews has been told he must pay over £100,000 to be released from prison. Lee was jailed after he failed to appear in the UK last month and has been behind bars ever since.

Katie Price 's husband Lee Andrews has reportedly been told he needs to cough up over £100,000 in order to be released from prison. Lee Andrews was jailed after he failed to make an appearance in the UK last month, and has been behind bars ever since.

The so-called businessman was due to appear on Good Morning Britain with Katie, but failed to turn up. Just days later, she claimed her husband had been kidnapped after he was said to have had his hands tied, although not with handcuffs and a hood placed over his head. It was originally claimed that Lee had been detained on suspicion of espionage, although it later emerged that the true reason for his arrest was due to a private civil matter.

Earlier reports claimed Lee could have walked free from jail on Monday this week if he paid a four-figure sum. But it later came to light that the sum was actually six figures, exceeding £100,000. Despite everything that's gone on, Lee is her husband and Katie wants to get him out and get the answers she so badly needs.

The source went on to add: She has been to the prison a number of times now, including going there today, to try to get the paperwork sorted to secure his release. To be released, Lee will have to pay over £100,000. It is reported that Katie won't need to pay a penny towards this. Today, Katie explained to her fans that she was visiting various courts, the prison and a police station.

She said: Today, even though it's about 40 degrees outside, the places I've got to go today, you have to cover up hence the leggings, hence the jacket. I mean, I can't hide these, but I'm covered, as she pointed to her breasts. It's skintight, but I'm covered. I've got to go to courts, prison and a police station.

Not a visiting prison, but the prison. Price shocked fans in January when she became engaged to Andrews hours after they first met in person. They first started communicating over social media. And two days later, she had tied the knot with him.

After Lee vanished without a trace last month, Katie was left beside herself with worry. But after two weeks, she managed to get in contact with him, through a phone call arranged by Lee's dad, Peter, who lives in the United Arab Emirates. After speaking to her fourth husband, who she even feared may be dead, she said: I have found him - he is alive, and he is okay.

I told him how worried I had been and told him I loved him





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Katie Price Lee Andrews Prison Release £100 000 Private Civil Matter

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