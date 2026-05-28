Katie Price's Husband Lee Andrews' Prison Story Raises More Questions Than Answers

Katie Price's announcement that her husband Lee Andrews has been 'found' in a Dubai prison has raised more questions than answers. The glamour model claimed her husband had called her from Al Awir prison, but the Foreign Office has refused to confirm or deny whether he has indeed been incarcerated. Lee had vanished 11 days before it was revealed he was discovered in a prison, after sending Katie a video of him hooded with his hands tied after being 'bundled into a van' and taken to a 'black site'.

Katie Price 's announcement that she's finally 'found' her husband Lee Andrews should have brought closure to one of the biggest mysteries in showbusiness. But in reality it seems to have brought more questions than answers, after the glamour model claimed her husband had called her from Al Awir prison in Dubai.

The Daily Mail revealed on Saturday that Lee had been arrested and is locked up in a Dubai prison, according to his father, which Katie debunked at the time. Lee had vanished 11 days before we revealed he was discovered in a prison, after sending Katie a video of him hooded with his hands tied after being 'bundled into a van' and taken to a 'black site', as he tried to make his way to London to be with her.

He sent a series of texts and voice messages to the mother of five, claiming he had been kidnapped. It is understood Lee was arrested on Thursday, May 14. Even her latest claim of Lee's 'imprisonment' seems to have many holes, as the Foreign Office are refusing to confirm or deny whether he has indeed been incarcerated.

Katie Price's announcement that husband Lee Andrews had been 'found' has raised more questions than answers, as there are still holes in his claim he's been imprisoned in Dubai The Daily Mail revealed on Saturday that Lee had been arrested and is locked up in a Dubai prison, according to his father, which Katie debunked at the time Other confusion has stemmed from how Lee would manage to access his social media while in prison, or even how he could use his phone, after it appeared to have been switched on just a day before he contacted Katie.

Such moves seem unlikely if Lee was indeed behind bars, given the prison - less than 20 miles from the city's shiny centre - has been described as 'hell on earth' and houses murderers, terrorists and rapists. It remains to be seen whether he will be 'released' as has been claimed, as it's clear there are still plenty of gaps in his 'arrest' story...

Foreign Office statement Katie herself broke the news that Lee had been found on Wednesday, telling The Sun: 'I have found him - he is alive, and he is ok.

'I told him how worried I had been and told him I loved him. It was very rushed, but he said the authorities out there thought he was a spy. I don't know much more than that right now.

' However, The Foreign Office has refused to confirm or deny whether Lee was being held in Dubai's notorious Al Awir prison. A spokesman repeated an earlier statement saying that UK consular officials were 'supporting the family' of a British man and were 'in contact with officials' in the UAE about his whereabouts. An FCDO spokesperson said: 'We are supporting the family of a British man and are in contact with the local authorities.

' Join the discussionDo you believe Lee Andrews' prison story - or are there still too many unanswered questions? What's your view?

Katie previously claimed that Lee had contacted her on his third phone, insisting he was tied up, casting doubt on how he would be able to Facetime her Lee's phone was turned back on Lee had vanished 11 days before it was revealed he was discovered in a prison, after sending Katie a video of him hooded with his hands tied after being 'bundled into a van' and taken to a 'black site', as he tried to make his way to London to be with her. He sent a series of texts and voice messages to the mother of five, claiming he had been kidnapped.

It is understood Lee was arrested on Thursday, May 14. Since then Katie had claimed she'd been unable to reach Lee, and any Whatsapp messages she sent to him failed to be delivered. On Sunday, this no longer seemed to be the case, as a source has claimed that one of Lee's phones had been turned back on. They told The Sun: 'I had been messaging Lee and was getting no response.

'But on Sunday morning, my messages had gone from a single tick to a double - so that device is back on and being used. Lee has multiple phones but this is the one that is being used now.

' Lee also appeared to re-emerge on social media on Friday, over a week after Katie last had contact with him, to follow another woman called Marisol on Instagram (pictured) Social media return If Lee was in prison as Katie has claimed, it's extremely unlikely he would have had the freedom to update his Instagram. Lee appeared to re-emerge on social media on Friday, over a week after Katie last had contact with him, to follow another woman called Marisol on Instagram.

Sources claimed that Marisol, who describes herself as a 'biker babe,' has history with millionaires, having previously used a matchmaking site dedicated to those with large fortunes. Katie was reportedly 'beyond furious' by Lee's apparent social media return nine days after his disappearance, after she had previously shared her fears he'd been 'kidnapped' in Dubai. Just a day later, Marisol revealed that she has blocked him on the platform, as reported by The Su





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