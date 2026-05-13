Katie Price's Husband Lee Andrews Reportedly Issues Ultimatum after Missing Good Morning Britain Appearance, Video of Deception Alleged

Katie Price's husband Lee Andrews was scheduled to appear alongside Susanna Reid and Ed Balls on Good Morning Britain but missed his flight, leading to rumors of an ultimatum. A source claims that she is struggling with the uncertainty surrounding the marriage, and a former partner has alleged that he frequently deceived her regarding travel plans.

Katie Price 's husband Lee Andrews has reportedly been issued an ultimatum after being scheduled to appear alongside Susanna Reid and Ed Balls on Good Morning Britain .

He was conspicuously absent, leading Price to claim that he missed his flight due to business matters in Dubai and a video of him appearing at a similar airport in Dubai causing speculation. Andrews later claimed to be at Muscat Airport in Oman but a source alleges that Katie is struggling with the uncertainty surrounding her marriage with potential deception.

A former partner of Lee has shared a video of him pretending to travel to the UK, referring to it as a flight risk





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Katie Price Lee Andrews Ultimatum Deception Good Morning Britain Alana Percival Oman Air Terminal Two Muscat Airport Dubai International Airport

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