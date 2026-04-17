Katie Price's Husband Lee Andrews Reveals 'Real' Wealth Source Amidst Chelsea Bid Claims

Lee Andrews, husband of Katie Price, has detailed his purported income from the US stock market and a controversial 'repatriation program' involving a Russian dignitary, after previously claiming he was set to invest in Chelsea FC. His new statements come as ex-girlfriends brand him a 'scammer' and Katie Price confirms he is subject to a travel ban in Dubai.

Lee Andrews , the husband of Katie Price , has recently come forward to disclose the purported true origins of his wealth, following earlier claims of an impending investment in Chelsea Football Club. Andrews, who is Price's fourth husband, has previously made assertions about his substantial financial standing, but in a recent interview, he stated it was time to abandon his fabricated persona.

He now asserts that his annual income ranges from $2 million to $5 million, primarily derived from the US stock market, which equates to approximately £1.5 million to £3.5 million. According to The Sun, Andrews also claims to have an additional source of income stemming from a past association with a Russian dignitary and an alleged involvement in a 'repatriation program' with the US Federal Reserve. He has declined to identify the individual but indicated that this arrangement involves transferring 'millions' of dollars to the US Treasury. Andrews explained his new approach, stating, I think it's time people met the real me rather than the facade. He elaborated on his stock market earnings, claiming they range from $2 million to $4 million annually. The article further details his claimed secondary revenue stream, allegedly linked to a Russian dignitary and the US Federal Reserve's repatriation program. In his own words, Andrews described the process: I'm banking most of this, which means it gets put under a redemption, as the US wants most of its own notes back. I think that's by royal decree, as requested by Trump at the moment. I get 65 cents on the dollar back for every £100 million pallet, so 35 goes where it goes, with amnesty letter of course, so I can legally take this into the bank. However, the Federal Reserve Board has clarified that individuals cannot repatriate funds directly through the central bank. Such transactions are exclusively permitted for foreign central banks, governments, and international organizations, with individuals being required to utilize commercial banks or other financial institutions for transferring money into the US. Even if Andrews' new income declarations were accurate, they would still fall significantly short of the amount required to acquire Chelsea FC. He had previously suggested having connections to Elon Musk, the world's wealthiest individual. Several of his former girlfriends have publicly denounced him as a scammer and have urged Katie Price, a mother of five, to be cautious. Alana Percival, a 32-year-old ex-fiancée who was engaged to Andrews just 16 weeks before his marriage to Price, has accused him of defrauding her and making false claims about his financial status and accomplishments. Meanwhile, despite Andrews' insistence that he is not subject to a travel ban in Dubai, Katie Price has confirmed that he is indeed restricted from leaving the country. Previously, it was reported that he spent three weeks incarcerated in a Dubai jail for allegedly forging his ex-girlfriend's signature to secure a £200,000 loan in her name, an accusation he denies. Consequently, it is reported that he is prohibited from leaving the UAE. Although he has consistently maintained he is not under a travel ban, Katie confirmed the existence of such a restriction during a recent episode of her podcast with her sister. She explained, Of course I’m going back to Dubai and Lee will come here when he needs to. The businessman had previously stated he had connections to Elon Musk. His irate ex-girlfriends have labeled him a scammer and advised Katie to be wary. Read More: Katie Price's husband Lee sells his pictures on OnlyFans after she confirmed he does have travel ban. Andrews' ex-partners have publicly shared their concerns, with one stating, People have to remember he’s lived in Dubai for 21 years, that’s where he lives and where he does his work. There’ll be a time when he does come to England and he’ll be with me. Away from his various public statements, it was reported earlier this week that concerns within Katie's family regarding her relationship with her Dubai-based husband have caused marital strain, a point Andrews was keen to refute on Thursday. Lee posted a spoof article on Instagram titled: Lee Andrews confirms return to the UK, accompanied by text stating: The couple are stronger than ever and will make the commitment to living together this May ahead of their winter wedding this year. A source close to Katie's family shared with The Sun: Katie felt like she was in a fairy tale when Lee swept her off her feet and showered her with love and a diamond engagement ring. But the growing concerns from friends, fans, and particularly family members, who Katie is very loyal to, began to take the shine off





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