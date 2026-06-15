Katie Price's husband Lee Andrews spotted liking her topless snap after release from prison

Katie Price's husband Lee Andrews has been spotted liking her topless snap on Instagram after being released from prison in Dubai. Lee, who is said to have been released from Al Awir Central Prison, has seemingly been reunited with his phone and liked the posts at the top of Katie's page. The former glamour model posed in a tiny purple bikini bottoms while sat in her pool and her husband Lee showed his appreciation for the shot.

Katie Price 's husband Lee Andrews was spotted liking her past three posts including a topless snap as he was reunited with his phone after his release from prison.

The former glamour model posed in just a pair of tiny purple bikini bottoms while sat in her pool and her husband Lee has shown his appreciation for the shot. Lee, who is said to have just been released from a prison in Dubai, has seemingly now been given his phone back as he liked the posts at the top of Katie's page.

This included the photo of Katie showing the side of her surgically enhanced assets as well as her array of tattoos, including the angel wings across her back. She captioned the snap with a lipstick kiss emoji. Lee also liked the previous two images which were of Katie modelling a maxi dress and a birthday post for her son Harvey, who turned 24 last week.

Katie claimed last week that her husband Lee had been freed from prison after a rollercoaster month, which began when he disappeared without a trace. It was later reported that the self-proclaimed billionaire was thrown behind bars in Al Awir Central Prison in Dubai on fraud allegations last month, with Katie since sharing that a six-figure sum needed to be paid for his release.

Katie Price's husband Lee Andrews was spotted liking her past three posts including a topless snap she shared to her Instagram page on Sunday Lee, who is said to have just been released from a prison in Dubai, has seemingly been reunited with his phone has he liked the posts at the top of Katie's page. The former glamour model, 48, posed in just a pair of tiny purple bikini bottoms while sat in her pool as her husband Lee showed his appreciation for the shot.

He was said to be desperately seeking to raise £140,000 for his release from prison and had pleaded with Katie to set up a GoFundMe. However, now, Katie has revealed to The Sun that Lee has been released, as a friend said: 'Lee is out'.

He FaceTimed Katie minutes after his release and she was thrilled to hear from her husband but was demanding answers to her questions after she refused to pay a penny of his £140,000 bail fine to get him out.

'Of course she has heard the discourse surrounding him, and she's not stupid. She knows the optics aren't great if she stays with this man.

'But as any woman who has been love-bombed knows, it's hard to leave when you're being treated so well. For whatever reason, she still loves him and is hugely physically attracted to him,' added her friend.

'But make no bones about it: Lee is a conman and a fraud and there must be consequences to his despicable actions. She must leave this man.

' The publication shared the first picture of Lee since he was released, as he wore a baseball cap, heavy tan and his usual cheery smile. Katie's representatives declined to comment when approached by the Daily Mail. After learning her husband had been arrested for fraud, Katie flew to Dubai to be at his side and was prepared to spend £6,500 to release him after allegedly being told that was the fee required.

Yet when Katie arrived at the courthouse with her credit card in hand, she was told the fee would instead be £140,000 because Lee is involved in another case awaiting a court date, this time relating to property. Katie has declined to pay this figure. Lee then reportedly asked his wife whether there was a fundraiser set up to raise money for his release.

He also liked the previous two images which were of Katie modelling a maxi dress Lee's name appeared in the likes on a birthday post for her son Harvey, who turned 24 last week The self-proclaimed billionaire, 43, was thrown behind bars in Al Awir Central Prison in Dubai on fraud allegations last month, with Katie, 48, since sharing that a six-figure sum needed to be paid for his release In a phone conversation, Katie allegedly baulked at the suggestion and said: 'No-one will do that for you, Lee, trust me. Everyone hates you.

' Meanwhile, sources told the Daily Mail that her family are growing increasingly concerned about her mental health and her children's welfare. The friend said: 'Katie's family are very close to her. And they are all very concerned for her.

'She is spending too much time away from her kids, as well as being halfway around the world. ' And last month, during their podcast together, her sister Sophie made her feelings clear towards Lee after he failed to show up for the couple's Good Morning Britain interview.

During their podcast, Katie insisted that Lee had told her he would be flying in for their GMB interview, and claimed that on Monday 'he was at the airport and couldn't get on the flight' because of an issue with his visa. She said she then 'phoned the foreign office up and gave them Lee's name and date of birth and they said that they had detained a British man





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