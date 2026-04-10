Katie Price's Husband Lee Andrews Unveils New Tattoo, Joins OnlyFans Amid Financial Scrutiny

Lee Andrews, husband of Katie Price, sparks intrigue with a new 'owned by Katie' tattoo. This comes as he joins OnlyFans and faces questions about his wealth and rapid marriage to the TV star.

Lee Andrews , the husband of Katie Price , has once again made headlines with a new tattoo dedicated to his wife. This latest addition, the fourth in a series of tributes, features the phrase 'owned by Katie' inked across his back. The news has sparked fresh interest in the whirlwind romance, which saw Andrews, a self-proclaimed billionaire, marry the TV personality, Katie Price , just ten days after their initial meeting.

The quick pace of their relationship, along with reports questioning Andrews' financial status, has kept the public and the media intrigued. The couple have already expressed their commitment to each other with matching tattoos of their names on their hands and the angel number 11:11, representing new beginnings. Andrews has also inked Harvey, Price's son's name, onto his hand. The latest news also focuses on Andrew's move to OnlyFans, despite previously claiming to be a billionaire, and the details surrounding their cross-continental marriage. Price has stated that she will wait for Andrews to return to the UK. \Reports of Lee Andrews joining OnlyFans come amidst persistent rumors about his financial status. He has also been the subject of speculation regarding a travel ban, stemming from allegations of forging his ex-girlfriend's signature to secure a significant loan. Meanwhile, Katie Price is currently focusing on her life and work in the UK, expressing her preference for being home. This follows her periods in Dubai, where she noted the different lifestyle and atmosphere, contrasting with the typical luxurious image often portrayed. During a YouTube video, Price shared her future plans, and that she's looking forward to his return to the UK and settling back into a routine. Andrews has shared a heavily filtered selfie on Instagram, branding himself a 'social media sensation' and promoting his OnlyFans career. His claims of immense wealth have been met with skepticism. \Andrews' recent actions, particularly his move to OnlyFans and his questionable claims of immense wealth, have raised eyebrows. While Andrews continues to share these stories, questions remain about his financial credibility. His claims to substantial wealth include boasts about plans to purchase Chelsea football club, a venture that has been met with doubt by sources close to the couple. The contrast between Andrews' assertions of wealth and the more established fortunes of individuals like Tesla founder Elon Musk and Chelsea's current owner, Todd Boehly, further highlights the disparity. The financial discrepancies continue to fuel scrutiny surrounding Andrews' background and intentions. As the couple navigates their relationship across continents, the public's attention remains fixed on the unfolding drama, marked by tattoos, OnlyFans ventures, and persistent financial speculation





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