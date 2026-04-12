Katie Price's Husband Plans to Get Her Back on the Road with UAE Driving License Despite Multiple Bans

Lee Andrews, husband of Katie Price, is seeking to obtain a UAE driving license for her following her seventh driving ban. Price has a history of driving offenses, and this move raises questions about her eligibility and legal hurdles. Meanwhile, Andrews is set to receive a Golden Visa. The situation comes amid reports of his financial situation and her past driving convictions.

Lee Andrews , the husband of Katie Price , has announced plans to help her regain her driving privileges by obtaining a UAE driving license for her. This follows Price's seventh driving ban , a six-month suspension imposed after she disregarded police notifications concerning an 80mph speeding ticket. The former glamour model's latest infraction involved a Ford Capri registered in her name, caught exceeding the speed limit on the A64 near Sutton, North Yorkshire.

Price failed to respond to the associated correspondence, leading to her conviction for failing to cooperate with law enforcement. Andrews, 41, is optimistic about Price's return to driving, stating she will soon acquire a license from Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority. The couple's whirlwind romance saw them marry just ten days after meeting in January, followed by a second, legally binding ceremony. This rapid progression caused concern among Price's fans and family, fueled by reports questioning Andrews' financial standing. The potential acquisition of a UAE driving license for Price raises complex legal considerations. Current initiatives aim to strengthen the digital connection between the UK's DVLA and the RTA in Dubai. This could introduce additional hurdles for Price in securing her license. According to reports, if Price's license was obtained before her UK driving ban, she might be permitted to drive in Dubai, although she would be obligated to inform her insurance provider about the ban. Failure to disclose the ban could result in severe penalties, including deportation, substantial fines, or even imprisonment. However, if Price applied for the UAE license after her UK ban, and the RTA verifies her license status, the application would likely be rejected. A representative for Price stated they were uncertain about her eligibility, indicating she would need to investigate the matter further. Andrews also indicated Price is set to receive a Golden Visa through spousal sponsorship, permitting her to reside and work in the UAE for five to ten years. A critical aspect of the visa application requires an officially certified marriage certificate from the UAE's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.\Price's extensive history of driving-related offenses adds further complexity to this situation. She has been subject to multiple driving bans over the years, stemming from various infractions, including speeding, failing to provide driver information, and driving under the influence. In December 2010, she received a six-month ban for speeding. In 2012, she was disqualified for a year for failing to respond to speeding tickets. February 2018 brought another six-month ban for speeding. January 2019 saw her in court again for driving while disqualified, resulting in a three-month ban. Subsequently, she was convicted for being drunk in charge of a vehicle. Later that year, she faced conviction for failing to disclose the driver's identity after a car crash, leading to an 18-month ban. In 2021, she received a suspended prison sentence and a two-year driving ban for driving under the influence, driving while disqualified, and without insurance, after admitting to drug use following a car accident where her car overturned. A judge at the time criticized Price, stating that she appeared to believe she was above the law. Price's history underscores a pattern of disregard for traffic laws and regulations. In 2024, she was fined for driving without a license and insurance in Northamptonshire.\Beyond her legal troubles, Katie Price's personal life has also been in the spotlight. Her recent marriage to Lee Andrews has been a subject of public interest, accompanied by scrutiny regarding Andrews' background and financial claims. In recent developments, Andrews has reportedly joined the platform OnlyFans, despite previously claiming to be a billionaire. Meanwhile, Price has indicated she currently has no plans to visit him in Dubai. These events paint a picture of ongoing drama and potential financial concerns surrounding both individuals. The ongoing legal battle and personal life continue to capture media attention. The legal complexities and the potential implications of Price's actions make the current situation even more challenging. The situation highlights the intersection of law, personal life, and public perception





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