New messages released by Lee Andrews' ex-fiancée, Alana Percival, expose alleged lies about his achievements and background, challenging claims of wealth, academic credentials, and professional collaborations.

The spotlight continues to shine on Katie Price 's husband, Lee Andrews , as his ex-fiancée, Alana Percival , has released a series of messages alleging a web of lies surrounding his accomplishments and background. This latest development follows Price's whirlwind marriage to the businessman in Dubai earlier this year, a union that immediately drew scrutiny and sparked a series of claims and counterclaims regarding Andrews' true identity.

Percival, who was engaged to Andrews just months before his relationship with Price came to light, has been actively debunking numerous assertions made by him, including claims of vast wealth, academic credentials, multilingual fluency, and professional collaborations with prominent figures. These allegations have been met with a staunch denial from Andrews, who insists Percival's actions stem from an obsession with his marriage to Price.\The released messages, purportedly sent by Andrews, present a detailed picture of the claims he has made, and Percival's responses to them. These alleged communications include references to a Forbes magazine cover featuring Andrews, participation in a Forbes Gala, sponsorship of sports teams, and the design of a self-charging electric car. Percival has taken the initiative to investigate these claims, including directly contacting Forbes to verify Andrews' involvement. Her findings, shared in a post, state that there is no evidence of Andrews being mentioned, directly or indirectly, by Forbes or its Middle East counterpart in any capacity. This includes articles, interviews, rankings, awards, event speaker lists, or partner participation. Percival has also called into question Andrews' statements about his personal life, such as his claim that he is staying with his father who is terminally ill.\The escalating situation has become a media sensation, with both sides presenting their versions of the truth. Andrews has firmly denied all of Percival's allegations, claiming they are driven by jealousy and obsession. Price has previously defended her husband, dismissing suggestions of falsehoods. Percival has offered further alleged messages, in which Andrews allegedly makes grandiose claims about his achievements, and suggests that he is downplaying his accomplishments. She also shared images of his use of AI to create content. The ongoing dispute has cast a shadow over Price and Andrews' marriage, and raised further questions about his background. The public is left to sift through the conflicting accounts, attempting to discern the truth behind the couple's whirlwind romance and the extraordinary claims being made by Andrews. The saga is being followed intensely, as the truth about Andrews' true nature is slowly being unveiled, in light of the repeated allegations





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