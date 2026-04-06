Katie Price's Husband's Claims Exposed: Ex-Fiancée Debunks Boasts

Ex-fiancée Alana Percival exposes alleged false claims made by Katie Price's husband, Lee Andrews, about his achievements, leading to a public debate over the truth.

The spotlight continues to shine on Katie Price 's husband, Lee Andrews , as his ex-fiancée, Alana Percival , exposes a series of alleged boasts and claims made by the businessman. This follows their whirlwind romance and subsequent marriage in Dubai earlier this year, a union that has garnered significant public attention.

Percival's recent revelations, shared through social media, aim to debunk several of Andrews' self-proclaimed achievements and activities, ranging from his professional background to his personal relationships. The initial attention began following their marriage, with many speculating over the truth of some of Lee's achievements, including claims of wealth, academic credentials, and multilingualism, and of course the claims of working with high profile figures. \Percival has been actively challenging these claims, providing screenshots of alleged messages from Andrews, discussing his purported involvement with prominent figures like Elon Musk and Kim Kardashian, and detailing his supposed business ventures. The exposed messages highlight claims that Andrews is a multimillionaire, holds a doctorate from Cambridge, speaks multiple languages, and has been involved in significant business deals. One notable claim is his alleged partnership with Forbes Magazine, with Percival sharing an AI-edited image purportedly featuring Andrews. Percival also states that Andrews claimed to have worked with famous sports teams, as well as developing a self-charging car. Percival contacted Forbes to verify these claims, later sharing the results with her followers. She has claimed Forbes has no record of his involvement. Further claims made in the messages included assertions about attending a Forbes Gala and being featured on the magazine's cover alongside '12 pioneers from different sectors'. Percival's posts include references to Andrews' supposed use of AI, which she suggests he employs to fabricate aspects of his image and life. She wrote comments with her posts, including her skepticism and commentary regarding the claims. The shared messages also contain Andrews' responses to Percival's skepticism, with his replies defending his achievements and expressing frustration. \Andrews has responded to the accusations, adamantly denying Percival's claims. He insists that her actions are driven by an obsession with his marriage to Katie Price. Price herself has defended her husband's claims in previous interviews, adding another layer of complexity to the situation. Percival has shared alleged messages regarding his father's health, claiming he is staying at his home to care for him. She also shared claims of having sponsored various sports teams. Andrews' responses to these queries often express defensiveness and frustration. The unfolding situation has captured public interest, raising questions about the truthfulness of Andrews' claims. Percival's campaign to expose his alleged fabrications has caused controversy and continues to generate discussion, making this story a topic of interest to the celebrity and gossip world. The public is keenly following the developments, questioning the veracity of Andrews' claims and speculating about the future of his relationship with Price





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