Katie Price's Instagram Account Temporarily Removed Amid Controversy Over Husband's Dubai Detention and CBD Promotions

Katie Price's Instagram account was temporarily deactivated following complaints about alleged nudity and the promotion of CBD gummies. This occurred amid ongoing confusion regarding her husband Lee Andrews' reported arrest in Dubai. Price used Snapchat to share new bikini photos while her Instagram was down. Sources indicate the account will be reinstated within 24 hours after a misunderstanding with Meta. Price also addressed inconsistencies about her husband's disappearance and prison communication during her podcast, clarifying that interrogators in Dubai were using his phone.

Katie Price , the former glamour model, found her Instagram account taken down recently following what she and her representatives describe as ludicrous complaints. The removal came after she posted content that allegedly included an accidental flash and promotional material for CBD gummies.

The timing of the account's disappearance added another layer of complexity to an already tumultuous period for Price, as she continues to navigate the confusing saga surrounding her husband, Lee Andrews, who is reportedly being held in a prison in Dubai. While her Instagram was offline, Price turned to Snapchat to share a series of sizzling snaps.

In these images, the 48-year-old showcased herself in a racy, star-studded red bikini that was pulled tight over her surgically enhanced figure, paired with equally skimpy white bottoms, enjoying the UK heatwave. This display of confidence came amidst the swirling rumors and worry over her husband's mysterious two-week disappearance and subsequent reported detention. A source close to the situation explained to The Sun that the account removal was a result of a 'misunderstanding' with Meta, Instagram's parent company.

The source stated, 'The spotlight is on her like never before at the moment, so miserable keyboard warriors with nothing better to do write in to complain about her content. She posts a lot about her CBD oil and gummies but these are perfectly legal, and she obviously has a deal in place and certain commitments. And I don't think anyone can really complain about a hint of boob when things like OnlyFans are in existence.

' The source confirmed that 'it's all been sorted now' and the profile should be back up very soon, likely within 24 hours. The complaints reportedly centered on two issues: the alleged nudity infraction and the promotion of CBD products, which, while legal in many jurisdictions, often fall into a gray area for social media platforms' advertising policies. The core of the drama has been Lee Andrews' reported arrest and detention.

According to his father, as reported by the Daily Mail, Lee was arrested and is locked up in a Dubai prison. However, Katie Price publicly debunked this claim at the time, stating he was merely missing. It is now understood he was detained over claims relating to a private civil matter, contrary to his own later claim of being arrested on suspicion of espionage. Price has been attempting to澄清 the inconsistencies in the story.

On her podcast, The Katie Price Show, she detailed a brief two-minute phone call with Lee from prison, which occurred after his two-week disappearance. She addressed the rumor that his phone had been active during his absence, asserting that it was not Lee using it but rather the people interrogating him in prison. She told listeners, 'I did ask him about the phone situation. He hasn't been on his phone - he's been interrogated and they've been on his phone.

So they've been mucking around on his phone - it wasn't Lee.

' She also tackled the rumor that he had followed another woman online, explaining that the woman activated her account, followed him, and then blocked him, with no messages exchanged. The saga has painted a picture of confusion and conflicting reports. Lee Andrews, who has been described by some as a scammer, had previously told Price he had been kidnapped before going under the radar.

His reported detention in the notorious Al Awir Central Prison appears to stem from a civil dispute rather than a criminal one, though specifics remain unclear. Throughout this ordeal, Price has maintained a public-facing presence, using her platforms to communicate updates and counter narratives. The temporary removal of her Instagram, a primary channel for her millions of followers, was a significant development.

Yet, the swift expected reinstatement, coupled with her continued activity on other platforms like Snapchat, underscores her resilience in managing her public image despite personal crises. The involvement of Meta in moderating her content highlights the constant balancing act celebrities face between personal expression, commercial promotion, and platform community guidelines.

As of the latest reports, the situation with her account has been resolved, and her focus remains on clarifying her husband's legal status while continuing her usual business ventures involving fashion and wellness products





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