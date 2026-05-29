Katie Price's Instagram Account to Be Restored After Nudity and CBD Promotion Complaints

Katie Price's Instagram account will be reinstated within 24 hours after a misunderstanding with Meta over nudity and CBD gummy promotion. The suspension came amid ongoing drama with her husband Lee Andrews, detained in a Dubai prison. Sources call the complaints 'ludicrous'.

Katie Price 's Instagram account is set to be reinstated within 24 hours after a misunderstanding with Meta led to its temporary removal following complaints about nudity and the promotion of CBD gummies.

The former glamour model, 48, saw her profile disappear on Thursday, just hours after she revealed she had finally spoken to her husband Lee Andrews, who is detained in a Dubai prison. A source close to Price explained that the account was taken down due to a flood of complaints from online trolls, describing the situation as ludicrous.

The source noted that Price frequently posts about her CBD oil and gummies as part of a legitimate business deal, and argued that a hint of nudity is hardly controversial given the existence of platforms like OnlyFans. The account is expected to be restored imminently, with Meta apparently acknowledging the error. Price has been embroiled in a tumultuous saga surrounding her husband Lee Andrews, who vanished two weeks ago before resurfacing in a Dubai prison.

Initially, Andrews claimed he had been kidnapped, but it later emerged he was arrested on a civil matter, contrary to his assertion of espionage. On her podcast, The Katie Price Show, Price detailed a two-minute phone call with Andrews, during which she confronted him about inconsistencies in his story, including reports that his phone had been used while he was missing.

Price explained that interrogators had been using his phone, not him, and addressed rumors that Andrews had followed another woman on Instagram, stating it was a misunderstanding. Despite the mounting evidence of deception, Price remains committed to her husband, insisting he must give an interview to clear his name with the British public. The drama has drawn intense media scrutiny, with Price attempting to debunk various claims while managing her own public image.

The Instagram suspension added fuel to the fire, but sources confirm it was a temporary setback. Price's promotion of CBD products, which are legal in the UK, has been a key part of her recent content, and the complaints appear to be motivated by personal vendettas rather than genuine concern.

Meanwhile, Andrews remains in Al Awir Central Prison, with a four-figure sum required for his release expected on Monday. Price has expressed hope that the truth will emerge once he is free, though she continues to face skepticism from the public and media alike. The situation underscores the chaotic intersection of celebrity, social media, and legal troubles, with Price navigating a delicate balance between personal loyalty and public accountability





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