Katie Price's mother-in-law accuses her of exploiting son in 'kidnapping' scandal

Trisha Andrews, the mother-in-law of Katie Price, has accused the star of 'exploiting' her son in the midst of his 'kidnapping' scandal. Katie's fourth spouse, Lee, has been officially declared missing, five days after she last heard from him. Trisha has been fielding fans as a Facebook user wrote: 'I think everyone needs to leave her alone as she's not responsible for Prices drama queen antics'. Another user wrote: 'Is it really Trisha's fault what's going on, grow the f*k up all off ya, get ya own f*kin lifes and keep ya nose out hers'. Katie Price then hit out at impressonist and Britain's Got Talent star Francine Lewis for doing an impression of her plea for help. On Sunday, it was reported that Lee's family have filed a report at the British Embassy in Dubai. Katie previously said that their last conversation took place at 10pm on Wednesday as he travelled through the border at Hatta, but his phone then 'went dead'. She added that she had been in contact with the 'head of CID in Dubai' who was unable to locate him but confirmed he had 'not been detained'. A source close to Katie said: 'Lee is officially a missing person now. Katie is in constant contact with his family and is desperately worried. This is such a worrying, upsetting situation.

Katie Price 's mother-in-law Trisha Andrews has accused the star of 'exploiting' her son in the midst of his 'kidnapping' scandal. Katie's fourth spouse, Lee , has been officially declared missing, five days after she last heard from him.

Trisha has been fielding fans as a Facebook user wrote: 'I think everyone needs to leave her alone as she's not responsible for Prices drama queen antics'. Another user wrote: 'Is it really Trisha's fault what's going on, grow the f*k up all off ya, get ya own f*kin lifes and keep ya nose out hers'. Katie Price then hit out at impressonist and Britain's Got Talent star Francine Lewis for doing an impression of her plea for help.

On Sunday, it was reported that Lee's family have filed a report at the British Embassy in Dubai. Katie previously said that their last conversation took place at 10pm on Wednesday as he travelled through the border at Hatta, but his phone then 'went dead'. She added that she had been in contact with the 'head of CID in Dubai' who was unable to locate him but confirmed he had 'not been detained'.

A source close to Katie said: 'Lee is officially a missing person now. Katie is in constant contact with his family and is desperately worried. This is such a worrying, upsetting situation. On Saturday, the glamour model, 47, revealed her fourth spouse had officially been declared missing, five days after she last heard from him and claimed he was 'detained in a van with his hands tied' after his disappearance. Daily Mail has contacted a representative for Katie for comment





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Katie Price Trisha Andrews Lee Kidnapping Drama Queen Antics Francine Lewis Missing Person British Embassy In Dubai CID In Dubai Head Of CID In Dubai

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Katie Price fears Lee Andrews has been 'kidnapped' after 3 days no contact'Something really, really serious has happened.'

Read more »

Katie Price says husband Lee Andrews 'officially a missing person' in DubaiKatie Price says she believes her husband Lee Andrews has gone missing in Dubai, with fears he may have been kidnapped

Read more »

Katie Price Mocks Britain's Got Talent Star's 'Kidnap' VideoKatie Price made headlines after mocking Lee Andrews' 'kidnap' video, reigniting a feud between the two.

Read more »

Katie Price 'kidnapping' plea over a disappearing Lee Andrews sparks debateKatie Price has expressed concern over her husband Lee Andrews' disappearance, with fans suggesting a 'scam' and 'publicity stunt.' Meanwhile, Shakira is cleared of tax fraud and becomes the top earner of the year.

Read more »