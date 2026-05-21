Katie Price's Pal Kerry Katona's Shock Reaction to Lee Andrews' Abduction Saga - 'I Wish She'd Stayed Single' - Real Life Drama in Dubai - New! Magazine

Katie Price's longtime friend Kerry Katona has shared her thoughts on the storm surrounding Lee Andrews, Katie Price's husband who has been missing in Dubai. In her column for new! magazine, she vented her frustrations with the situation, including the minutiae of Lee's relationship with Katie and questions about their compatibility to lead a stable life together. She also discussed the complexities of love and blindness, and how that factored into their decision to get married. From being close since their 2004 I'm A Celeb appearance and their last year going on a tour together, their friendship seemed to be strained by the quarrel between their partners. As usual, Katie Price's news unfolds in the real world

Katie Price's friend Kerry Katona reacts to Lee Andrews' abduction saga - 'I wish she'd stayed single' - real life drama unfolds in Dubai | Katie Price's friend Kerry Katona has shared her scathing reaction to the star's husband Lee Andrews' abduction saga.

She declared that while they are still waiting for answers, she realized it's not a 'nice situation' for her pal. She previously unfollowed him on social media after an altercation in Dubai. Kerry vented her frustrations in her column for new! magazine, criticizing Katie for not staying single after things ended with JJ. The incident involving Lee and Katie's friend Paolo Margaglione left them feeling strained.

Katie Price's latest podcast episode saw her step back due to 'for her own sanity' and no longer knows what to believe after the bizarre twist in her shotgun marriage. She called herself 'like that now, I don't know. Like I said, my tentacles are up now, my antennas are up and I've decided to take a step back from everything, assess everything my way, and just continue with my life, and what will be will be.

| | In another telling move, Katie titled the podcast: 'My tentacles are up, I am not stupid.

' The podcast came to an abrupt end when Katie received a call from the police





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