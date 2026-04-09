Katie Price's Son Questions Her Quick Marriage to Lee Andrews, Amid Doubts About His Finances

Katie Price's son Junior Andre has asked her why she married Lee Andrews so quickly, leading to a comparison with the reality show Love Is Blind. The news comes amid doubts about Andrews' business claims, including a potential bid to buy Chelsea Football Club. Price refutes rumors of a move to Dubai, despite Andrews' claimed property purchase there.

Katie Price has revealed that her son Junior Andre has questioned her decision to marry Lee Andrews so quickly, sparking a discussion about the speed of their relationship. The former glamour model, 47, married Andrews, 42, in Dubai in January, just a week after they first met, surprising many. Despite concerns raised by her family, including her sister Sophie, and reports of questionable claims made by Andrews regarding his business and finances, Price remains confident in their relationship.

The news was met with criticism, with many suggesting the pace of the relationship was too fast. During an episode of her podcast, The Katie Price Show, the reality TV personality shared that her 20-year-old son, Junior, echoed the sentiment of many fans by asking why the marriage happened so quickly. Price drew a comparison to the reality show Love Is Blind, where couples form relationships and get married without ever seeing each other. She explained, 'I was talking today to Junior and he said: 'Mum, why did you get married so quick?'. I said 'Junior there's a show called Love is Blind where they get to know each other but don't know what they look like and marry them. No one moans about that concept. They know nothing about the other person. But I actually got to know Lee, I saw him face to face on the screen. Yet I marry him and it's uproar. It's alright for programmes to do it'.' The response from her sister Sophie highlighted the strong opinions on the situation. Sophie plainly stated, 'I've never watched it I don't know'. The Netflix show Love Is Blind has been very popular with the concept of people finding love without knowing what each other looks like. Elsewhere on the podcast, Price firmly refuted rumors that she and Andrews are planning a move to Dubai, despite Andrews' claim of purchasing a £36 million home there. Price stated, 'I've got five children, I’m not going to just get up and move to Dubai. I want to get to know Lee more before anything. There’s no rush. I don’t know why people are so invested. It’s nobodies business. I live in West Sussex and that is it.' Sophie responded, suggesting the rumors stemmed from the public announcement of them buying a house together in Dubai. Katie countered, ‘It’s true but it doesn’t mean to say I’m there all the time.’ After the news of Katie and Lee's marriage her children Princess and Junior, who she shares with ex-husband Peter Andre, made an appearance on This Morning. The pair said that the family are 'happy as long as she's happy' despite Katie's five children not actually meeting Lee yet. Daughter Princess admitted: 'I've not met him', as Junior continued: 'Our mum is her own person, she's her own woman, she's going to do what she's going to do and at the end of the day, we're supportive of her as long as she's happy.' 'As long as she's happy that's all I care about,' he added, as Princess chimed in: 'If she's happy, we're happy.' Katie added: 'But I actually got to know Lee, I saw him face to face on the screen. Yet I marry him and it's uproar. It's alright for programmes to do it' Furthermore, the news arises in a time of questioning for Andrews' business dealings. It comes as Lee claims to have proposed a bid to buy a majority stake in Chelsea Football Club. The Dubai-based businessman wants to move forward with his ambitious plan to buy into the current World Club Cup holders, despite the existing owner. Andrews stated, 'I can’t tell you all the workings and inner parts to my wealth but definitely the money is there. And they have to accept and they have to verify, but it will be going in. It sounds crazy, it sounds ambitious, but watch this space.' An anonymous source close to the couple cast serious doubts on Andrews’ claims, indicating an uncertainty about the proposal. Andrews would require significant finances to acquire control from the current Chelsea owner, Todd Boehly, who purchased the club for £4.25 billion. There are questionable claims from Andrews of business connections with Tesla founder Elon Musk, which have been called into question. Boehly's personal wealth is far more significant, estimated to be between $8.4 billion and $9.3 billion. Boehly also has a business portfolio including a 20 percent ownership of the Los Angeles Dodgers





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