Katie Price Search Intensifies as Missing Husband Lee Andrews Spotted Online

The search for Lee Andrews, the missing husband of Katie Price, takes a surprising turn as Luisa Zissman reports seeing him active on social media despite claims of kidnapping.

The search for Lee Andrews , the husband of former glamour model Katie Price , has entered a perplexing new phase as reports emerge suggesting he may have been active on social media.

For six days, the world has watched as the 47-year-old personality has pleaded for the public's assistance in locating her 43-year-old spouse. The situation first took a dramatic turn when Katie alleged that Lee had been kidnapped and was being held captive, specifically claiming that he had been tied up in the back of a transport vehicle.

This harrowing narrative has kept fans and family members in a state of high anxiety, as the disappearance seems to have happened suddenly during a conversation between the couple. Further complicating the mystery are the details of the final communications shared between the couple. In a series of urgent messages sent early last Thursday morning in Dubai, Lee reportedly informed Katie that he had been arrested and was being transported to what he described as a black site.

These messages were fraught with tension, with Lee mentioning that his other phone had been seized and that he was uncertain of his exact destination. He managed to share his live location and urged Katie to contact the embassy for assistance. Despite the confusion, he expressed his love for her, leaving Katie in a state of emotional distress.

Friends of the model have stepped forward to insist that the situation is genuine and not a choreographed media stunt, emphasizing that Katie is completely blindsided by these events and is spiraling under the pressure of the unknown. Adding a new layer of intrigue to the case is the involvement of Luisa Zissman, a friend of Katie and a former Apprentice star. Having returned to her base in Dubai, Zissman embarked on a mission to find clues regarding Lee's whereabouts.

During her investigation, she claimed to have discovered that Lee was active on Facebook Messenger as recently as Monday. Zissman shared this update with her followers, noting that if Lee is indeed being held against his will, it suggests that his captors are allowing him limited access to social media platforms.

This discovery has raised critical questions about the nature of his disappearance, specifically why Lee has not used this access to reach out for direct help or notify authorities of his exact location. While the search continues, the family's internal dynamics have also come to light. Lee's mother, Trisha, a psychic medium, has expressed her own deep concerns regarding her son's wellbeing.

In her first interview since the disappearance, Trisha questioned some of the specifics of Katie's claims, particularly the mention of cables being used to tie Lee up, suggesting that official authorities would more likely use handcuffs. Although she initially felt that Katie might be exploiting the drama on social media, after speaking directly with her daughter-in-law, she acknowledged the genuine fear and worry Katie is experiencing.

The family remains desperate for Lee to return safely, after which they intend to seek answers about the events that led to his vanishing act. As the days pass, the contradiction between the kidnapping theory and the social media activity continues to fuel speculation and urgency in the ongoing search





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