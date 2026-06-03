Katie Price shares cryptic post about heartbreak and loss after flying to Dubai to reunite with husband Lee Andrews

Katie Price has shared a cryptic post about heartbreak and loss after flying to Dubai to reunite with her husband Lee Andrews. The former glamour model, 48, posted on her Instagram story on Tuesday, saying: 'Behind every strong woman is a story that changed her. A heartbreak she didn't see coming. A loss she never wanted. A battle she never asked to fight.' Katie was spotted at London Gatwick airport on Monday when she flew to Dubai to reunite with Lee, who has been detained in Al Awir prison for several weeks.

Katie Price shared a cryptic post about heartbreak and loss that she didn't see coming after flying out to be reunited with husband Lee Andrews in Dubai .

Katie, 48, flew out on Monday to see Lee, who claims to have spent the past few weeks detained in Al Awir prison - and she was still wearing her diamond engagement ring. On Tuesday, she posted on her story: 'Behind every strong woman is a story that changed her. A heartbreak she didn't see coming. A loss she never wanted.

A battle she never asked to fight.

'She didn't become strong because it was easy, she became strong because she had no other choice. 'And now? That strength is her power. Her resilience is her weapon.

Her faith is her anchor. She may carry scars, but those scars shine as proof that she made it through.

' She continued: 'Strong women aren't born, they're built in the fire. And if you see one standing tall, know this: she carries a story of survival that turned into strength.

' Katie Price shared a post about 'a heartbreak and loss she didn't see coming' on Instagram on Tuesday after she jetted to Dubai to meet husband Lee Andrews the day before. She wrote: 'Behind every strong woman is a story that changed her. A heartbreak she didn't see coming. A loss she never wanted.

A battle she never asked to fight.

' Katie was spotted at London Gatwick airport on Monday when she flew to Dubai to reunite with Lee who has yet to be seen in weeks. The businessman was thought to be being released from prison on Monday after going missing for two weeks, and has been incarcerated over a 'private civil matter'. On Tuesday, Lee mysteriously re-followed Katie after unfollowing her on Instagram, but other than that, he has remained silent on social media.

However, despite recent events, Katie seemed set on reuniting with Lee and was seen wheeling a huge pink suitcase alongside videographer and photographer Ben Algar who will no doubt be capturing the reunion on camera. Katie said on her podcast last Thursday 'when gets out, I'm going to ask him about all of it because everything needs an explanation.

There's so much speculation about you, it's about time you actually do a sit-down video interview, because I think the public deserve it.

' The star was seen still wearing her huge diamond wedding ring as she continued to show her commitment to Lee after they tied the knot in January, less than a week into knowing one another. On Tuesday, Lee mysteriously re-followed Katie after unfollowing her on Instagram, but other than that, he has remained silent on social media. Katie was still wearing her huge diamond wedding ring when she was pictured on Monday.

Lee, who claimed he had been arrested on spying charges, made contact with his wife in what she says was a two-minute phone call from inside the jail. However, reports claim he was detained over a private, civil matter and say he was not held over spying charges. Cameraman Ben, or 'Big Ben' - as he's nicknamed - has found himself on the other side of the lens, making an increased appearance in Katie's unfiltered day-in-the-life videos on her socials.

Ben has been in Katie's life for decades, with them becoming friends after he filmed a number of her reality TV shows and he has become a stable influence in her life. A source told Daily Mail: 'Katie has gone to Dubai to have it out with Lee. She took the 2.35pm flight from Gatwick yesterday.

'Katie feels let down and she's been lied to on several points and been made to look stupid in front of family and friends. Not to mention the world on social media.

'She's being shown things on a daily basis about him and showing he's a possible fraud. She doesn't want to admit defeat and call it a day on their marriage.

' Last week, Katie had lost access to her Instagram account after it was banned, but returned to the social media platform on Monday. The platform temporarily removed her account, but she and her 2.6 million followers have all been reinstated, but with her husband Lee no longer a follower, although his bio still reads 'Hubby to @katieprice.

' The former glamour model's profile was taken down just hours after she claimed she and husband Lee had finally spoken, which added yet more confusion to the saga. Sources later revealed it would be back up soon after a misunderstanding with Meta following complaints concerning nudity and her 'flashing her breasts', as well as the promotion of CBD gummies. An insider claimed at the time: 'Katie is furious.

It's absolutely ridiculous that she's had her account deactivated after spending years building it up and gaining over two and a half million followers.

'She was previously told it would be back up and running and now they're saying she might have to start from scratch and have a brand new account with zero followers. ' The source told The Sun: 'It feels like small-minded trolls complaining for the sake of it and Katie's efforts to stay connected with all her fans is suffering as a consequence





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