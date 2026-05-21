Katie Price Shares Cryptic Posts After Husband Vanishes

Katie Price has shared a series of posts about focusing on herself a week after her husband Lee Andrews vanished after claiming to be tied up in the back of a van. The former glamour model posted several cryptic messages including one about knowing her worth but gave no further explanation for the posts. Just yesterday Katie uploaded a new vlog begging her fans and the media to help her find her kidnapped husband who first went missing last Wednesday.

Katie Price has shared a series of posts about focusing on herself a week after her husband Lee Andrews vanished after claiming to be tied up in the back of a van.

The former glamour model posted several cryptic messages including one about knowing her worth but gave no further explanation for the posts. Just yesterday Katie uploaded a new vlog begging her fans and the media to help her find her kidnapped husband who first went missing last Wednesday. Katie has said she believes Lee has been taken after he went dark mid conversation last week after telling her he had been arrested.

However just hours after her latest emotional video about Lee's disappearance Katie reposted a statement about having to accept a situation. The post read sometimes you just have to accept the situation and say it's okay it happens it's life.

Just yesterday Katie uploaded a new vlog begging her fans and the media to help her find her kidnapped husband who first went missing last Wednesday. Another one said focus on yourself because nothing is more powerful than a woman who knows her worth chases her goals and dares to dream big. Underneath the message Katie had added boom.

She also suggested she has been pushed to the limit revealing she is feeling overwhelmed amid the stress of Lee's concerning vanishing. The post she shared said I'm not overwhelmed because I can't handle it I'm overwhelmed because I do handle it all of it all the f***ing time. Earlier in the evening Katie clarified that she had been using Lee's Facebook after fans claimed they had spotted him looking active on the social media platform.

Former The Apprentice star Luisa Zissman claimed to have seen Lee active online as she started her manhunt to find the missing businessman. But Katie took to her Instagram stories later in the evening to claim it was actually her who had been on Lee's profile. Alongside a screenshot of his page she wrote I have Lee's Facebook it's not him on this it's me. The post has since been deleted.

The situation sounds like a crime drama and a new report claims that Lee boasted he was an arms dealer who worked with dangerous people in the weeks before his mystery disappearance. The self-called businessman who married Katie back in January after a whirlwind 10-day romance has been accused of writing a storyline by insiders.

The troubled glamour model last spoke to her husband when he was trying to board a 10pm flight from Dubai to Britain on Wednesday last week. Lee said he had many jobs one being an international arms dealer he seemed really proud of it a source told The Sun.

He boasted repeatedly to anyone who cared to listen that he worked with dangerous people he bragged about it and then he gets kidnapped it’s almost as if he’s been writing a storyline. The post read sometimes you just have to accept the situation and say it's okay it happens it's life. Another one said focus on yourself because nothing is more powerful than a woman who knows her worth chases her goals and dares to dream big.

The Daily Mail contacted Katie's representative for comment at the time of publication. Katie has said she believes Lee has been kidnapped after he went dark mid conversation last week. The model has released her last communication with Lee in the hope it will help track him down. In the messages which were sent from 12.36am to 1.01am early last Thursday morning in Dubai time the so-called businessman told her been arrested I'll be in touch I'm ok xx.

Trying to get more details Katie replied within five minutes asking him where why I'm worried and told her husband she loved him. Lee then revealed he didn't know where he was being taken as they had his other phone. Katie asked if they take your phone how will I get hold of you should I have your dad's number.

Lee shared his live location and told her to contact the embassy and that he was being taken to a black site. The Sun also reports he gave his father's number to Katie as an emergency contact. The live location then ended with the message keep that on babe love you.

Lee then appeared to backtrack on his claims that he was arrested as he told Katie it’s a black site I love you I sort it I’m in the van just being detained wtf. A friend told The Sun Katie has been completely spiralling as you can imagine. This is NOT a publicity stunt – as if she needs any more PR – and no matter what Lee has or hasn't done she still loves him.





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Katie Price Lee Andrews Kidnapped Vanished Cryptic Posts Focusing On Herself

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