Katie Price Shares Tense Voice Note as Husband Lee Andrews Missing, Then Allegedly Arrested in Dubai

Katie Price reveals the frantic hours after her husband Lee Andrews disappears, sending a voice note to his father to explain his supposed arrest, as the story evolves between alleged kidnapping, phone activity, and police claims of imprisonment.

Katie Price , the former glamour model and television personality, shared an intense and personal clip on her YouTube channel that offers a first‑hand view into the chaotic first hours after her husband, businessman Lee Andrews , vanished on May 13.

In the vlog, which was posted a week before the disappearance, Price explains she had just received Peter Andrews’ number – Lee’s father – and was determined to keep him in the loop about the mysterious circumstances surrounding his son. The footage cuts to a phone screen in which Price records a hurried voice note that reads: "Hey Pete, it’s Kate. Last night Lee gave me your number. He said—he said, ‘Look, I’ve been arrested.

’ He was in a police van because he FaceTimed me and said, ‘Look, they’ve put a hood over me. ’ He said they’d taken two of my phones but they don’t know I have this one. He said, ‘But they’ve arrested me’ and I said, ‘What for? ’ He said, ‘I don’t know.

’ Then he sent me your number. Message me back when you’ve got this…" The clip captures Price’s emotional state as she floats between disbelief, fear and the sting of being left in the dark, while her caption poignantly indicates that the sheer noise and confusion made her momentarily feel like her mind was about to explode. Over the following days the situation evolved into a rollercoaster of claims and revelations.

According to Peter Andrews, his son was not kidnapped but had indeed been apprehended by UAE authorities and was being held in a prison in Dubai. He stated, "Lee is OK. He has not been kidnapped but he is under arrest. I don’t know on what charge.

I’m not sure where he is being held. But he will call me later today. He is not at my house," to clarify that his son was co‑oped up somewhere else, not at the family home. Policing sources corroborated the arrest, noting that Lee Andrews is the subject of multiple arrest warrants in Dubai, mainly related to fraud.

However, the timeline of events became harder to pin down when a source observed a strange revival of Lee’s phone activity: the device that had been silent since the disappearance appeared to be turned back on Sunday morning, sending double‑check marks on messages, as if the man had re‑engaged his communications. Earlier that weekend, footage of Andrews on Instagram followed a woman named Marisol, a so‑called “biker babe” with a known history of linking up with wealthy men on a matchmaking site.

That live feed suggested that he had at least been online several days after Price’s last contact, adding a new twist of suspicion that perhaps he was not in a prison cell at all. The days after the initial episode were a flurry of speculation. Sources close to Price mentioned that she felt a pulse of fury, her mind still upset from the last day when Lee seemed to be in the midst of a kidnapping.

She had believed the event was genuine because of the fear in his Voice note, and the subsequent claim of his arrest by Peter Andrews turned the story into a baffling mixture of possible lies, miscommunication and a possible elaborate sham. Critics argued that the public might be misled while Price, who seemingly remained desperate for the truth, insisted that her love for Lee guided her actions.

In the meantime, new voices emerged from the scene, including former Apprentice contestant Luisa Zissman, a Dubai resident who confirmed some of the details of the alleged figurative kidnapping. The knotty facts of the disappearance made the audience question whether the whole affair was an orchestrated campaign, a misdiagnosed kidnapping or simply a bureaucratic prison takeover by the UAE. The entire unfolding drama has captured significant media attention.

As the police stare down multiple avenues of investigation, with fraud charges looming like a specter, details continue to surface. For fans and followers of Price on social media platforms the confusion can be seen manifest in the picture frames posted in real‑time in the vlog. Through all of it, the viewers of her channel experience the raw agony of one of the most sensational personal crises in recent celebrity history.

The vividness of her own voice notes, the detailed records of his supposed phone activity, she herself trying to untangle how the event was wrapped up or twisted into a public spectacle, as if someone had drawn the outline and printed her story; effortlessly giving us an honest account, pointing at the unanswered questions that have clouded the situation and, in turn, left us with a narrative that is like a puzzle, one that is perhaps never to get solved but rather to be heard from the perspective of a girl chosen to confront the pandemonium she was born into.

With so many contradictory clues surrounding the mysterious circumstances of Lee Andrews’ disappearance and subsequent arrest, it remains unclear whether the first video clip from a vlog the prior day might contain the genuine moment of fate or a misfiled idiomatic accident.





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