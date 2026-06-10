Katie Price Shuns £140,000 Bail Bid for Husband, Prefers Retail Therapy in Dubai

The former glamour model Katie Price, embroiled in a legal clash over her husband Lee Andrews' alleged fraud, declines to fund his £140,000 bail and instead opts for a brief shopping trip in Dubai's high street, sparking debate over her fiscal independence and marital loyalty.

Katie Price was seen taking a brief escape from the mounting turmoil surrounding her husband, Lee Andrews , with a quick retail outing in Dubai's main shopping district on Wednesday.

The former glamour model, aged 48, appeared composed yet noticeably subdued as she shuffled through the stores, emerging from the footwear shop Office with a large bag slung over her shoulder. She was photographed sporting a cropped, tight‑fit top that showcased her tattooed stomach, paired with crisp white trousers and a utilitarian cross‑body bag. For a touch of personal brand flair, Price also kept a clip‑on microphone in hand to record some commentary for her followers.

Lee Andrews, who is 43, has been incarcerated at Al Awir Central Prison in Dubai on allegations of fraud. He is currently awaiting court procedures in two distinct matters: a fraud case involving financial misconduct and a property dispute that is pending a scheduled hearing. Earlier this week, Andrews reportedly requested that his wife launch a GoFundMe campaign in order to raise £140,000, the sum allegedly required for him to receive bail and ultimately be released.

Price, however, has publicly pledged that she will not contribute to that fund. The couple's financial troubles trace back to early in their marriage, when Andrews allegedly solicited more than £123,000 from his ex‑partner Crystal Janke under the guise of a lucrative business venture that would have returned a million pounds. Janke's subsequent legal action exposed Andrews' suspicious practices and led to a travel ban imposed by Dubai authorities.

More recently, in January, it was revealed that Andrews had taken out a £200,000 mortgage on his ex‑fiancée Dina Taji's name without her consent. Taji later raised the issue in court and confronted Price during a brief meeting in Dubai, warning the glamour model of Andrews' potential manipulative behaviour. During the interlude of her 24‑hour trip, Price disclosed that she had previously prepared a hefty sum of £6,500 when she travelled to the courthouse, believing it would settle Andrews' bail.

Upon arrival, court officials informed her that the right fee required was the far larger £140,000, due to Andrews' involvement in the additional property case. She rebuffed this directive, stating, "I will never give him money. I've made it clear to Lee, I will never give him money, I'm a breadwinner, and I've always been the one to pay. I will never do it.

" The former model further clarified that while she prioritises her own wellbeing, she is still present in Dubai to provide moral support for Andrews, despite publicly refusing monetary assistance. The press and Price's social media observers have noted the stark contrast between her glamorous public persona and the rigorous financial rigidity she now asserts.

She has faced criticism for refusing to participate in the public fundraiser, yet she maintains that her decision stems from a personal state of fiscal responsibility and her desire to focus on her own health and future rather than be drawn into the marital legal quagmire. Later that week, Price returned to her hometown after a stressful journey, visibly calmer as she reported to The Sun. She told reporters, "I'm staying strong through this, and I still smile.

I'll do what I want. I'm here to help Lee, but I can't finance his release.

" The saga continues to unfold as Andrews' legal team has yet to disclose whether the additional property case will affect the bail timeline. For the following weeks, both parties watch closely for any new developments, with Price's fans debating whether her refusal to participate in financial aid signifies a rift that may redefine their relationship moving forward.

The story remains under close scrutiny as the public and tabloids alike watch to see if additional revelations will surface regarding Andrews' alleged past fraud activities and whether Price's stance could influence the public perception of her marriage. In sum, Katie Price, amidst personal turmoil, chooses to distance her financial resources from the legal battles of her husband.

By doing so, she reinforces a narrative that stresses her autonomy while still maintaining a semblance of paternal support, even if it is non‑financial in nature. Overall, the incident underscores the broader narrative of celebrity marital crises, privacy infringement, and the complexities of public and private financial decisions in high‑profile relationships.





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