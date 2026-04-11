Katie Price Spotted Pampering with Daughter Princess Amidst Driving Ban Drama

Katie Price steps out for a day of pampering with her daughter Princess Andre after her seventh driving ban. Her husband is working on getting her a UAE driving license. The situation is complicated by UK-UAE regulations.

Katie Price , fresh off a seventh driving ban , was seen enjoying a day of pampering with her daughter Princess Andre . The outing, which occurred on Saturday, saw Princess, who recently obtained her driver's license, take the wheel of her white Audi. The pair appeared relaxed and cheerful as they arrived at a beauty salon. Katie, 47, opted for a comfortable blue loungewear set, complete with a cropped hoodie and matching shorts, paired with white socks and chunky trainers.

She accessorized with a cream cross-body bag and oversized shades. Princess, embracing a more summery style, wore a white crop top and black-and-white striped flared trousers, complemented by chunky white trainers, shades, and a silver wristwatch. Her blonde hair was styled in a voluminous blowout, and she carried a classic Louis Vuitton handbag. The mother-daughter duo seemed to be in good spirits, smiling as they headed inside for their treatments. This outing comes in the wake of Katie’s recent driving ban, highlighting her legal troubles and her husband Lee's plans to help her get a driving license in the UAE.\Following Katie's driving ban, which stemmed from ignoring police letters regarding an 80mph speeding ticket, her husband Lee has been actively working on a solution. Lee revealed plans for Katie to obtain a driver's license in Dubai, where he is based. This possibility is complicated by the recent strengthening of digital links between the UK's DVLA and the UAE's RTA, potentially adding hurdles to the process. There are conflicting reports about whether she would be allowed to drive in Dubai, considering she has a UK driving ban. Reports suggest that if Katie's license was issued before her UK ban, she might be permitted to drive, though with the mandatory disclosure of her ban to her insurer, with serious consequences, including deportation, a fine, or jail time if she fails to do so. However, if she applied for a license after the ban, her application could be rejected. The details of the process remain unclear, with Katie's representative stating that they have 'no idea' whether she's eligible. Lee has also claimed that Katie will soon receive a Golden Visa through spousal sponsorship, which would allow her to live and work in the UAE for several years, provided she meets the requirements.\The circumstances surrounding Katie's driving ban and the potential for her to obtain a license in Dubai have drawn significant attention. The complexities of international driving regulations and the implications of her past driving offences add layers of uncertainty. Further developments could be impacted by the ongoing strengthening of ties between the DVLA and the RTA. The fact that the couple's relationship raised concerns, particularly due to reports of Lee being a 'scammer', adds another layer of drama to the situation. Despite the ongoing legal challenges and the public's perception, Katie's decision to embrace a day of pampering with her daughter showcases her efforts to maintain a sense of normalcy and well-being. The story serves as a reminder of the public's enduring fascination with celebrity and the often-turbulent lives of public figures, underscoring the legal and personal ramifications of driving offences and the pursuit of solutions to avoid further complications





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