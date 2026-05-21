Katie Price steps back from search after revealing Lee Andrews' disappearance

Katie Price has ended her search for her missing husband Lee Andrews, stating that he had gone missing since Wednesday a week after he vanished. She has also admitted to being 'ghosted' by her husband and will no longer speak about the disappearance, leaving it to the police.

Katie Price has said she is giving up the search for her 'kidnapped' husband Lee Andrews and will no longer speak about it a week after he first vanished.

The former glamour model, 47, made the announcement on her latest podcast episode, which she had to cut short to answer a phone call from the police. During the video, Katie said she won't let the disappearance of Lee, 43, 'ruin her life' following reports she has been 'ghosted' by her husband. Katie, who married Lee in January after a whirlwind 10-day romance, revealed her devastation at the weekend as she declared Lee had been missing since Wednesday





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Entertainment Missing Persons Marriage Self-Confidence Lee Andrews Katie Price Wife Mystery Disappearance Husband P**S Danger International Efforts Stress International Efforts Savvy Sensuality

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