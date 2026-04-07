Katie Price Struggles to Speak After Cosmetic Work Leaves Face 'Distorted'

Katie Price admits to speech difficulties after Botox injections, highlighting the potential side effects of cosmetic procedures. The former model shared her experience on The Katie Price Show, discussing the impact on her mouth's movement. The episode also delved into her recent cosmetic work in Dubai, where she and her husband underwent treatments. She spoke openly about the procedures, including fillers and Botox, while also discussing future plans.

Katie Price has revealed she's experiencing speech difficulties following recent cosmetic work, specifically Botox injections in her chin. The former model, known for her candidness about cosmetic procedures, shared her experience on the latest episode of The Katie Price Show, co-hosted with her sister Sophie. She expressed her dissatisfaction, stating her mouth appeared distorted and that she wouldn't undergo the procedure again.

The Botox, intended to smooth her chin, has apparently impacted her ability to move her lower mouth properly, hindering her speech. The conversation with her sister also involved lighthearted banter about her quick wedding to her husband Lee Andrews, who she married in December after a whirlwind courtship of one week. \During the episode, Katie discussed the cosmetic procedures she and her husband Lee Andrews had undertaken in Dubai. The pair visited a clinic where they both received treatments. Lee documented his procedures on his Instagram, indicating he was having work done on his chin and nose. Katie, a frequent consumer of cosmetic enhancements, was shown receiving filler and Botox, with the focus on smoothing out fine lines and wrinkles. She playfully remarked on the process, expressing anticipation for the final result. The aesthetician, Max McNeil, who performed the treatments, praised Katie and Lee for trusting him. He also indicated that a comprehensive treatment plan was in place, suggesting further procedures to achieve optimal results over time. This visit took place despite the ongoing Iranian crisis, emphasizing the ongoing and difficult situation in the region.\The discussions also touched upon future plans, including potential wedding dresses for Katie. Katie hinted at an extraordinary dress design she had shared with her costume designer, adding to the entertainment value of the show. Her sister Sophie playfully chimed in with sarcastic remarks. The segment provided further insight into Katie's approach to her image and relationship, as well as her open communication about aesthetic enhancements. Katie also discussed being separated from Lee, who may have had travel restrictions in place. Katie, known for her transparency about her cosmetic procedures, continues to openly share details of these experiences. The recent procedures and their effects on her speech highlight the immediate consequences of such enhancements, reminding the public about the importance of being knowledgeable about the potential side effects, and risks, associated with cosmetic treatments. This event adds to a history of publicly documenting experiences and changes.





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