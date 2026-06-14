Katie Price Stuns Fans with Topless Pool Snap as Husband Lee Andrews Reportedly Released from Dubai Prison

Katie Price posted a revealing pool photo while her husband Lee Andrews' legal saga unfolded, sparking debate over his alleged fraud, the £140,000 bail demand, and concerns for Price's mental health and family well‑being.

Katie Price sent shockwaves through her social media followers on Sunday night when she posted a provocatively daring photograph to Instagram. The 48‑year‑old former glamour model appeared in a shallow pool, her back turned to the camera, clad only in a tiny pair of purple bikini bottoms.

The image exposed the contour of her surgically enhanced bust and showcased a collection of tattoos, notably a pair of angel wings that stretch across her back and intricate designs on her underwear. Accompanying the picture was a simple lipstick‑kiss emoji, underscoring the flirtatious tone of the post.

The captionless snap was taken under bright UK sunshine, and it arrived amid swirling rumours about the status of her husband, Lee Andrews, who has been the subject of intense media scrutiny following his arrest in Dubai. Andrews, a 43‑year‑old self‑styled billionaire, was detained last month in Al Awir Central Prison on fraud‑related charges.

Initial reports indicated that a six‑figure sum would be required to secure his release, and Katie publicly disclosed that the amount ballooned to £140,000 after officials informed her that Andrews was also implicated in a separate property‑related case. While Price travelled to Dubai with the intention of paying what she believed to be a £6,500 fee, she was later told the price had escalated dramatically.

She has repeatedly refused to meet the higher demand, stating she will not provide any financial assistance to her husband. In a recent interview with The Sun, a close friend of the couple confirmed that Andrews had indeed been freed, noting that he FaceTimed Price shortly after his release. The friend added that Andrews called herself a "conman" and that there were strong calls for him to face the consequences of his alleged wrongdoing.

Family members have grown increasingly alarmed about Price's wellbeing, expressing concerns over her mental health and the potential impact on her children. Her sister, Sophie, has been vocal in recent podcast episodes, openly criticizing Andrews for what she described as a pattern of deception and public embarrassment. Sophie recounted an incident where Andrews allegedly missed a scheduled appearance on Good Morning Britain, later blaming a visa issue and claiming he was detained abroad.

Sophie's remarks grew scathing, labeling him a "massive mugger" and urging her sister to consider ending the relationship. Katie, for her part, has reiterated that she will never provide money to Andrews, emphasizing her long‑standing role as the primary breadwinner in her previous marriages and divorces. She also dismissed the notion that she would finance Andrews' lifestyle, saying, "You don't know that, I don't know that.

" The ongoing saga continues to dominate tabloid headlines, blending celebrity intrigue with legal drama, while raising questions about financial exploitation, personal agency, and the pressures faced by public figures in highly scrutinised relationships





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