Katie Price takes time out for Reiki healing session amid husband's prison drama

Katie Price has taken time out to unwind with a Reiki healing session amid the drama surrounding her incarcerated husband Lee Andrews. The former glamour model, 48, was seen lying on the floor with an eye mask and headphones on, while a Reiki healer knelt beside her.

Katie Price took some time out to unwind with a meditative experience in the hope of reducing her stress levels and enter a state of deep relaxation.

The former glamour model, 48, was seen lying on the floor with an eye mask and headphones on, while a Reiki healer knelt beside her. She could be heard taking deep breaths while a camera panned around the room which was adorned with candles and other paraphernalia needed for the session.

Reiki healers claim to channel energy and heal people through their palms, while also helping people to relax and alleviate stress, while sound bath sessions use a gong, Tibetan singing bowls or chimes to deliver a healing meditative experience without the physical exertion of yoga or the mental discipline of meditation. Katie Price's husband, Lee Andrews, is currently locked up in Al Awir Central Prison, Dubai on fraud allegations and has reportedly requested that his wife set up a GoFundMe to raise the £140,000 he needs to get out of prison.

Amid the pressure to come up with a six-figure sum to release Lee from jail, Katie took some time out to unwind with a meditative experience. Sharing her experience in a video on Snapchat, Katie could be seen lying on the floor with an eye mask and headphones on, while a Reiki healer knelt beside her.

She could be heard taking deep breaths while a camera panned around the room which was adorned with candles and other paraphernalia needed for the session. Katie Price has declined to pay the £140,000 needed to release Lee from prison and has told him she will 'never' give him any money. In a phone conversation, Katie allegedly said: 'No-one will do that for you, Lee, trust me. Everyone hates you.

' Katie has also said that despite knowing the large sum that must be paid for Lee's release, she will 'never' give him any money. 'I've made it clear to Lee, I will never give him money, I'll never give a man money, I've done it all my life, I've always been the breadwinner. My divorces, I'm the one that always has to give. I said to Lee I'll never do it.

' Quizzed on whether she will be the breadwinner for Lee given he may not have the vast fortunes he claims, she hit back: 'You don't know that, I don't know that. ' Katie had previously shared she was told she would have to pay £140,000 to get Lee out of prison, but has viewed paying the money as a reckless move. She said: 'This is real, this is real life; this is my life.

It has been a tough few weeks, don't get me wrong. But I've still stayed strong through it all, and I have a smile on my face.

'So, in this situation, I'm doing what I want to do, and I'm out here in Dubai, because I'm here to help Lee. 'Some people might not like my choices, but I'm not living for everyone else. I know people have been calling me stupid, I see all the trolling, I hear it. I am not stupid.

' Since Katie married Lee, two of his exes came forward telling the television personality to 'run for the hills' and not to give him any money. His ex Crystal Janke, 40, claimed Lee hoodwinked her into handing over £123,000 to invest in his company, on the promise he could get a 'return of £1million'.

Meanwhile, his ex-fiancée Alana Percival has also issued warnings on social media. During her time in Dubai, Katie met with his ex Dina Taji, who warned her 'face-to-face' about the jailbird 'conman'. The Daily Mail revealed in January, shortly after the former glamour model's shock wedding to the businessman, Lee took out a £200,000 mortgage in Dina's name without her knowledge





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Katie Price Lee Andrews Reiki Healing Sound Bath Dubai Prison Drama

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