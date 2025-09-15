Katie Price 'Terrified' by Potential Cancer Return and 'Fragile' Amid Fertility Struggles

Katie Price is facing a double blow as she grapples with a potential health crisis and her struggles to conceive. The former glamour model fears her past cancer might return after experiencing pain in her finger, leaving her anxious about her plans for another child.

Katie Price is reportedly facing a terrifying health scare , fearing the possible return of a rare form of soft tissue cancer she battled in the past. The 47-year-old British celebrity, who has been open about her desire to have another child, is experiencing a recurring pain in her finger, the same finger where she had surgery for leiomyosarcoma back in 2002. Although she said there isn't a visible lump, she's scheduled for an X-ray to investigate the issue.

This renewed concern over her health comes at a particularly distressing time as Katie had been determined to expand her family, even undergoing IVF treatment earlier this year. The procedure proved unsuccessful, leaving her vulnerable and anxious. She has vowed, however, that she will find a way to become a mother again, expressing openness to using donated eggs despite being pre-menopausal.Beyond the cancer scare, Katie's recent dramatic weight loss, which she has attributed to feeling 'tired' with 'no energy,' has also raised alarm bells among her loved ones. Her mother expressed concern over her daughter's thin appearance, while her sister publicly voiced her worries about Katie's wellbeing during a podcast conversation earlier this year. Katie's dramatic weight loss, coupled with the potential return of cancer, has left friends and family worried about her emotional and physical well-being. They feel she's in a fragile state and are praying for positive news





new_magazine / 🏆 72. in UK

Celebrity Katie Price Cancer Fertility Health Scare Weight Loss

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

