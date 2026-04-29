Katie Price to Reveal All in New Sky Documentary 'Nothing To Hide'

Katie Price promises a raw and honest look into her life with a new four-part Sky documentary, exploring her 30 years in the spotlight. She will also appear alongside ex-husband Peter Andre in daughter Princess's reality show.

Television personality Katie Price is preparing to reveal a deeply personal and comprehensive look into her life with a new four-part Sky documentary series titled ' Katie Price : Nothing To Hide'.

The series promises to explore the entirety of her three decades in the public eye, encompassing both the triumphs and tribulations that have defined her career and personal life. Price, who first rose to fame in the 1990s as the iconic Page 3 model Jordan, has indicated the documentary will not shy away from any aspect of her journey, stating it will cover 'the good, the bad and the ugly'.

The trailer hints at a raw and honest portrayal, combining previously unseen footage with new interviews, aiming to offer a fresh perspective on a figure often reduced to tabloid headlines. The documentary will delve into Price’s extensive history, which includes high-profile marriages, motherhood, lucrative business ventures, public scandals, numerous cosmetic surgeries, financial difficulties, and experiences of betrayal.

Sky, the broadcaster, emphasizes that the series goes 'beyond the headlines' to provide intimate access and a nuanced understanding of the woman behind the persona. The production team, led by director Paddy Wivell and producer Phelan Glen, has interviewed a diverse range of individuals who have interacted with Price throughout her life, promising a multifaceted and unpredictable narrative.

Arron Fellows, co-founder of Mindhouse, describes the series as an 'unexpected re-appraisal' of a woman many believe they already know, highlighting its tender and surprising elements. The anticipation for the documentary is already building, with fans expressing their excitement on social media platforms like Instagram, using phrases like 'ICONIC' and 'Soooo ready'.

Beyond the documentary, Katie Price is also set to appear in the next series of her daughter Princess Andre’s reality TV show, 'The Princess Diaries', alongside her ex-husband Peter Andre, albeit filming their scenes separately. This marks a significant shift, as Price was absent from the show’s debut run last year, which focused on Princess’s burgeoning career.

The reconciliation between Price and Andre for the sake of their daughter is a positive development, with sources indicating Princess is 'chuffed' to have both parents involved. Their relationship has been a long and complex one, beginning with a whirlwind romance on 'I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

' in 2005, followed by marriage, two children (Junior and Princess), and a highly publicized divorce in 2009. The upcoming series of 'The Princess Diaries' promises to offer a glimpse into their evolving dynamic.

'Katie Price: Nothing To Hide' will be available on Sky and the streaming service NOW this summer





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