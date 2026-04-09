Katie Price announces she will not be visiting her husband in Dubai and instead awaits his return to the UK, amidst questions surrounding his financial dealings and potential travel restrictions. This shift highlights a change in their cross-continental marriage.

Katie Price has announced that she will not be visiting her husband, Lee Andrews , in Dubai and will instead wait for him to return to the UK. This decision marks a shift in their cross-continental marriage, which has seen Price frequently traveling between the UK and Dubai , while Andrews has primarily resided in the UAE.

Price, speaking on her YouTube channel, cited her desire to focus on her life in the UK, including home renovations and work commitments, as the primary reason for her decision. She expressed a preference for the familiarity and comfort of her home environment, highlighting that she has 'done her bit' in Dubai and is now eager to settle back into her routine in the UK. This shift in location preference also arises from the uncertainty surrounding her husband's potential travel restrictions. \Price's statement comes amidst ongoing speculation about Andrews' financial dealings and personal integrity. Despite his claims of wealth and business ventures, including a recent assertion that he is in talks to purchase Chelsea Football Club, questions have been raised about the legitimacy of his claims. Insiders and former associates have expressed skepticism about his financial capabilities and have accused him of making false claims about his background and achievements. These accusations have added complexity to the dynamics of their marriage, with Price's decision to stay in the UK potentially reflecting a cautious approach to the situation. Price emphasized she did not view her trips to Dubai as holidays, stating that her experiences there were focused on 'normal stuff'. She added that her trips did not involve the extravagant pool parties and social events often associated with the city. She further mentioned that the weather in Dubai had been less than ideal, with consistent rain preventing her from engaging in outdoor activities. \The situation also involves the ongoing scrutiny of Andrews' financial dealings. His ex-fiancée, Alana Percival, has accused him of scamming her and making false claims about his personal wealth and various achievements. The businessman has previously claimed to hold a PhD from Cambridge University, while managing a sustainable vehicle venture from his home in the United Arab Emirates. He also claims to be bilingual and fluent in almost every known language, including Arabic. Price's decision to remain in the UK could indicate her caution toward her husband's financial claims. In a recent video, Price stated that she hoped Andrews would soon fly to the UK to visit her. The uncertainty surrounding Andrews' situation, along with the shifting dynamics of their relationship, has made it difficult to predict what lies in the future of their marriage. The couple’s future now seems to hinge on whether Andrews will be able to travel to the UK. While he maintains he is wealthy, with claims of ties to Elon Musk, his credibility has been questioned by many





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