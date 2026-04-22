Katie Price Unrecognisable in New Photo and Sparks Controversy with Dapper Laughs Feud

Katie Price shares a dramatically altered photo of herself, prompting fan concern, while simultaneously defending her son Harvey against alleged bullying by comedian Dapper Laughs and highlighting her positive health assessment after another procedure.

Katie Price , the 47-year-old former glamour model, has once again sparked conversation and concern among her fans after sharing a heavily altered or filtered photo of herself on Facebook.

The image, featuring Price in sunglasses and a casual grey t-shirt, prompted numerous comments expressing shock and questioning its authenticity, with some describing her appearance as 'scary' and 'unrecognisable'. This latest post comes as Price continues to openly discuss and document her ongoing cosmetic procedures. Alongside the controversial photo, Price posted a caption asking 'Okay Guys Now Who Did This? I Love It!

', seemingly embracing the dramatic change in her appearance. Simultaneously, she shared details on Instagram about a recent medical procedure, highlighting a positive assessment of her overall health from her anaesthetist. The anaesthetist reportedly noted her 'perfect' stats and attributed her good health to a lifestyle free of alcohol and drugs, crediting her use of CBD products for aiding sleep, reducing anxiety, and managing aches and pains.

Price enthusiastically promotes these CBD products, citing numerous positive messages from followers who have also benefited from them. She has undergone at least 17 breast surgeries and six facelifts in the past. Beyond her personal health and appearance updates, Price is also embroiled in a public dispute with comedian Dapper Laughs (Daniel O'Reilly). She accuses him of making cruel jokes about her 23-year-old son, Harvey, who lives with Prader-Willi Syndrome, autism, and blindness.

Price has called for his cancellation and urged her followers to report his account for bullying. Her husband, Lee Andrews, has further escalated the situation by challenging O'Reilly to a boxing match, posting a video of himself training and making disparaging remarks. This incident underscores Price’s fierce protectiveness of her son and her willingness to publicly confront those she believes are targeting him.

The situation highlights the ongoing scrutiny Price faces regarding her appearance and personal life, as well as her dedication to advocating for her son





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