Katie Taylor Eyes Croke Park Fight After Amanda Serrano Trilogy Triumph

Katie Taylor successfully defended her undisputed light-welterweight title against Amanda Serrano in their trilogy finale, leaving the door open for future fights including a potential showdown at Croke Park in Dublin.

Katie Taylor secured her undisputed light-welterweight title with a victory against Amanda Serrano in the final fight of their trilogy held in July at New York's Madison Square Garden. Taylor delivered a dominant performance, sweeping the trilogy against Serrano and effectively closing the chapter on their rivalry.

While Taylor's future plans remain unclear, she has expressed a desire to return to the ring, with a potential fight at Dublin's Gaelic Athletic Association (GAA) stadium, Croke Park, at the top of her wish list.Taylor, reflecting on her victory, stated, 'I knew I had the potential and ability to make it easier for myself. I'm so glad I showed that with my boxing skills. It wasn't a war this time. I came out unscathed.' She acknowledged the historical significance of their trilogy, saying, 'My name will be embedded with Amanda's forever. They have been three history-making fights, I have the utmost respect for her.'Taylor's promoter, Eddie Hearn, confirmed plans to meet with Taylor on Friday to discuss her well-being and future aspirations. Hearn revealed Taylor's strong desire to fight at Croke Park, stating, 'The one fight I really, really want is at Croke Park. That would top off my career so well. There's been so much talk over the past few years but I'm still clinging onto the hope that one day I can fight there. It would be the icing on the cake for me.' Hearn also addressed the possibility of a fight with Chantelle Cameron, who holds a share victory in their previous trilogy with Serrano. Hearn expressed his willingness to collaborate with Jake Paul, whose promotion company backed the last two bouts against Serrano, for a rematch but emphasized the need for a substantial fight to make Croke Park viable.





