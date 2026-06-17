Katie Thurston Delays Stage 4 Breast Cancer Treatment to Focus on Mental Health

Former Bachelorette Katie Thurston, 35, is postponing her stage 4 breast cancer treatment despite concerning liver enzyme levels, choosing to prioritize her mental health and enjoy a normal summer.

Katie Thurston , the 35-year-old former star of The Bachelorette , has announced that she is delaying her stage 4 breast cancer treatment to prioritize her mental health .

In a candid update posted to her Boobie Broadcast channel on Thursday, Thurston revealed that while recent scans indicate there is no longer evidence of disease on her liver, where the cancer had metastasized, her liver enzyme levels remain elevated, prompting concerns from her medical team. She explained, according to People magazine, that the doctors are unsure why her enzymes are high and have recommended a liver biopsy along with steroids to address potential inflammation.

However, Thurston expressed her comfort with waiting another month, noting that she already has a scheduled PET scan in late June. She said, I am doing what is best for me and sometimes that is just allowing yourself a little break from it all.

In a screenshot of an email she shared, she told her healthcare provider that she is straying from the suggested plan for mental health reasons, confidently declining both a liver biopsy and a new medication for the next four weeks. She explained her desire to take a break from all the pokes and surgeries and try to enjoy a somewhat normal summer. Thurston first revealed her breast cancer diagnosis in February 2025, a year ago, through an emotional Instagram post.

She wrote about feeling envious of couples celebrating Valentine's Day, as she and her now-husband Jeff Arcuri had plans to travel the world after a trip to Hawaii before settling in New York City. The Washington native originally entered the public eye as a contestant on Matt James season of The Bachelor in 2021, and later became the lead of The Bachelorette that same year.

Since her time on reality television, she has pursued a career in comedy and navigated several public relationships. She ultimately found lasting love with fellow comedian Jeff Arcuri, and the two were married in March 2025. Six weeks prior to her latest update, Thurston shared on Instagram her experience following a double mastectomy. She posted a photo from a hospital bed, holding a french fry, and described the first 24 hours as a blur.

She wrote that she was wrapped in bandages with drains and had undergone a nipple-sparing direct-to-implant procedure with nerve preservation. She noted that while her breast surgery was covered as a cancer survivor, the nerve preservation was not, and emphasized the importance of retaining sensation for quality of life. Earlier this year, in January, Thurston also disclosed that her mother has been diagnosed with breast cancer, adding another layer of emotional weight to her journey.

Her decision to pause treatment underscores the complex balance between medical necessity and mental well-being, as she continues to navigate her health with transparency and resilience





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Katie Thurston Breast Cancer Mental Health Treatment Delay Bachelorette

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