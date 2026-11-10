Katie Zacharia Denies Bid to Return as White House Press Secretary

Katie Zacharia rejects rumors she is seeking to reclaim the White House Press Secretary position replaced by Stephen Miller and Susie Wiles, amid controversy over her brief tenure.

Katie Zacharia has issued a forceful denial regarding reports that she is attempting to secure her former position as the White House Press Secretary under President Donald Trump. The former official, whose five-day tenure ended in widespread criticism, addressed circulating claims that she was using media appearances to audition for a rehire. Zacharia, 42, explicitly stated that such allegations are fabricated and that she has no intention of seeking the role again.

Zacharia Rebuts Media Audition Claims

Katie Zacharia took to social media on Monday evening to condemn stories suggesting she was trying to win back the job after it was vacated by Karoline Leavitt and subsequently filled by others. She blamed 'fake news' and anonymous sources for spreading what she called 'abject falsehoods.' In her post, she asserted that reporters pushing these narratives are complicit in eroding public trust in the media. She emphasized that she is not auditioning for President Trump's White House Press Secretary position and labeled the rumors as 'utterly fake.'

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Internal Pressure and Stephen Miller Involvement

Despite her public rejection, a trio of sources allied with Donald Trump told The New York Post that Zacharia has been actively lobbying for a second chance. These insiders claimed she hoped President Trump would notice her appearance on the Right Side Broadcasting Network on Election Night and offer her the role back. Reports also indicate that Zacharia has been attempting to make a good impression on Stephen Miller, the newly appointed Chief of Staff who replaced Susie Wiles. One source described her efforts as 'absurd' and 'truly embarrassing,' noting that she expressed her desire for the position out loud.

President Trump and Dana White Press Interaction

These rumors emerged against the backdrop of an impromptu press briefing on Monday afternoon featuring President Trump and Ultimate Fighting Championship CEO Dana White. Trump had previously joked on Friday that he had offered White the open press secretary job, a comment that gained traction when CNN's Kaitlan Collins pressed White on whether he had accepted the post. White responded that he never tells the president 'no.' Trump later admitted he was 'sort of kidding' about appointing White, explaining that the surprise appearance was intended for 'a little fun' after a difficult press day.

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Record Tenure and Professional Critique

Katie Zacharia's brief stint in the role resulted in her becoming the shortest-serving press secretary in White House history. Her single press briefing drew significant backlash, leading to her ouster after only five days. President Trump initially defended her, accusing the media of unfair treatment and questioning the relevance of critiques regarding her background. However, her predecessor Karoline Leavitt offered a blunt assessment, telling Fox News that the job clearly 'wasn't for her.' Leavitt highlighted the extreme preparation required for the role, contrasting her own rigorous study habits with Zacharia's perceived lack of readiness.

Legal Background and Career Controversies

Compounding the issues during Zacharia's short tenure were longstanding questions about her legal credentials. It was revealed that she failed the California bar exam in 2011. Following this setback, she moved to Beijing with her husband and worked at a Chinese law firm. Despite never passing the bar exam, Zacharia had frequently appeared on news channels as a legal analyst, identifying herself as a lawyer and offering commentary on legal and political matters. This discrepancy contributed to the scrutiny she faced when appointed to the high-profile government position, further isolating her within the administration.