White House Press Secretary Katie Zacharia faces investigation by the State Bar of California for alleging she is a licensed attorney despite never passing a US bar exam.

White House Press Secretary Katie Zacharia is currently under formal investigation by the State Bar of California following allegations that she repeatedly misrepresented herself as a licensed attorney during numerous television appearances. The legal watchdog group Campaign for Accountability revealed on Thursday that it had received official confirmation that the investigation into her conduct had opened. This development stems from a specific complaint filed against Zacharia on October 14, which accused her of violating California law by holding herself out as a legal professional without proper licensure.

Investigation Confirmation and Legal Basis

The State Bar of California confirmed in a letter dated November 19 that it had assigned an investigator and a legal adviser to review the allegations brought forth by the watchdog group. The bar association informed the Campaign for Accountability that it would notify them of the final results once the review process is fully completed. The core of the complaint alleges that Zacharia violated state statutes by repeatedly presenting herself as an attorney during appearances on major television news programs.

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Published reporting indicates that Zacharia has never been admitted to practice law in California or in any other United States jurisdiction. The Campaign for Accountability highlighted that her name does not appear in the attorney directories of any US state or territory, directly contradicting the credentials she presented to the public and the media. This lack of licensing forms the basis for the disciplinary inquiry initiated by the state bar.

Stakeholder Positions and Public Statements

Michelle Kuppersmith, the executive director of the Campaign for Accountability, stated that her organization was pleased that the State Bar of California agreed to examine the serious allegations against Zacharia. Kuppersmith emphasized that while Zacharia may have viewed her television role as merely playing a character, repeatedly holding herself out as an attorney constituted a pretense of authority she legally lacked. She noted that the group is pleased the bar is taking the matter seriously and that the investigation is underway.

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President Donald Trump initially appeared caught off guard when reporters questioned Zacharia's legal credentials during his announcement of her appointment on August 31, 2026. He had described her as an attorney in his initial naming statement, but later publicly stood by her as questions mounted. Trump insisted he was not hiring her to serve as a lawyer but rather to leverage her loyalty and communication skills. He accused the press of treating her very unfairly, shifting the focus from her qualifications to her political dedication.

Media Appearances and Controversial Moments

Zacharia served as a regular face on Fox News and Newsmax, where she appeared as a political and legal commentator. She also made notable appearances on CNN and One America News, where she discussed complex legal and political issues. During these broadcasts, she was repeatedly identified in on-screen television graphics as an attorney, reinforcing the public perception of her professional status.

A pivotal moment in the controversy occurred on August 31, 2026, during a Fox News appearance where she discussed the Charlie Kirk murder case. In that segment, she explicitly stated that as a lawyer, procedural steps were absolutely critical to ensuring the correct outcome. This statement drew immediate scrutiny, especially when she was later asked directly where she had passed the bar exam, a mandatory requirement for practicing law in the United States.

Personal History and Professional Background

Before landing her position as White House Press Secretary, Zacharia worked as a senior communications adviser at Truth Social, the parent company of President Donald Trump's media platform. She previously served as a spokesperson for the Department of Homeland Security under Kristi Noem. Her professional background includes time spent in international corporate law, which she uses to explain her confidence in handling legal matters despite not being licensed.

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Zacharia has admitted that she is not a licensed attorney in the United States, revealing that she failed her first attempt at the bar exam after graduating from Pepperdine Law School in 2011. She attributed her failure to being distracted and overwhelmed as she prepared to move to China with her then-husband. Following this setback, she took a job at Zhong Lun, one of China's largest law firms, where she worked as an associate on its international practice team for nearly two years.

Impact on Public Trust and Next Steps

The revelation that Zacharia never passed a US bar exam raises significant questions about transparency in government communications. During a press interaction where Trump left the White House with reporters after her first and only briefing, a reporter challenged his description of her as an attorney. When Trump turned the question over to Zacharia, she responded vaguely by stating she moved to China, offering no clarification on her legal qualifications.

Zacharia has maintained that her law degree provided her with the necessary credentials for her work at Zhong Lun, where she handled multimillion-dollar shareholder agreements and cross-border transactions. However, she acknowledged that after returning to the United States, she never sat for the exam again. She explained that she had four children in six years and never intended to practice law in the US, a decision that now intersects with her high-profile federal role.

The investigation by the State Bar of California will determine if disciplinary action is warranted. The Campaign for Accountability has signaled that it will continue to monitor the situation and ensure that the bar association completes its review. The outcome of this inquiry could have lasting implications for Zacharia's tenure and public perception of the current White House press team.