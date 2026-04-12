Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau Enjoy a Celebratory Coachella Weekend

Singer Katy Perry and boyfriend Justin Trudeau were seen enjoying Coachella, as documented on social media. They were seen having fun at Justin Bieber's concert and sharing moments of joy. This follows Perry's previous relationship with Orlando Bloom, while Trudeau's son expressed support for the couple, highlighting Perry's involvement in his music career.

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau shared a vibrant weekend at Coachella , as documented by Perry on her Instagram. The singer joined a host of celebrities in the desert, attending Justin Bieber's headlining performance, and seemed clearly enamored with Trudeau, her boyfriend, in her social media posts.

Perry's posts showcased a collection of photos and videos capturing their weekend escapades, including moments of enjoying beers with Trudeau and a playful video of the two singing along to one of Bieber's most popular songs. Further, Perry shared an endearing image of them holding hands as they navigated the festival grounds. The Coachella adventure continued into the late hours, with Perry and Trudeau dancing at a nightclub, followed by a late-night meal of noodles. Perry's outfit was notable, featuring a crop top emblazoned with the message: 'Pls do not give me a rip off your vape no matter what I say.' She also provided a sneak peek into her festival essentials, including Balenciaga sunglasses, vitamins, hand sanitizer, sinus relief spray, lip balm, and deodorant. This followed news of her previous relationship with Orlando Bloom of nine years, including a six-year engagement. Perry and Trudeau's relationship began in July 2025, while Bloom has reportedly begun dating Luisa Laemmel. \Adding to the narrative, Trudeau's son, Xav, has expressed his approval and support for the relationship. Xav, an aspiring musician, revealed that Perry is actively involved in helping him professionally, offering advice on his musical projects. Speaking on the 'Can't Be Censored' podcast, Xav said that Perry is consistently supportive and provides constructive feedback on his music, emphasizing his father's happiness as a key priority. He has become accustomed to the public attention that comes with his father's romantic relationships due to his upbringing in the public eye. Perry shared multiple snapshots and videos from Coachella, including a heartwarming picture of her and Trudeau holding hands. The outfit she wore, and her excitement was evident in a TikTok video where she enthusiastically sang along to Bieber's iconic song 'Baby' with Trudeau. The late-night portion of their Coachella visit involved dancing and enjoying noodles. Additionally, Perry showcased a glimpse inside her festival bag, detailing the items she brought to the event. The son of Justin Trudeau and Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, Xav, who is 18 years old, stated that seeing pictures of his father with Katy Perry, is simply like any other picture of his father with his mother. He acknowledges the sometimes chaotic nature of his life, but he laughs it off and accepts his reality. Xav, who has faced criticism for his music, has learned to disregard negative comments on social media, although he acknowledges the impact those comments can have on him. He recognizes that every interaction, be it a comment, a share, or a like, contributes to his journey.\The public display of affection and support from Trudeau's son offers additional insights into the dynamic of the new couple. It also suggests that Katy Perry has integrated into the family well, fostering a positive environment. Katy's openness in sharing personal details, like the contents of her festival bag, coupled with the lighthearted video snippets of her Coachella experiences, presents her as relatable and down-to-earth. The couple's enjoyment of the festival, including the late-night dancing and meals, reflects their relaxed, shared lifestyle. This also mirrors the current trend of celebrities being present and actively participating in music festivals. Finally, the narrative reveals aspects of the private lives of public figures, highlighting the significance of relationships and the importance of family support. The message of self-acceptance and resilience, particularly regarding online criticism, resonates with a younger audience and adds a note of authenticity to the story





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