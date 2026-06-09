Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau Make Red Carpet Debut at Tribeca Festival

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau stepped out together for the first time on the red carpet at the 25th Annual Tribeca Festival, where Perry premiered her concert film. The couple displayed affection and support throughout the evening.

Katy Perry and her boyfriend Justin Trudeau made their red carpet debut at the 25th Annual Tribeca Festival in New York City on Monday, putting on a very cozy display at the premiere of her concert film.

Perry, 41, wore a sleeveless white dress with ruched details at the waist and a flowing ankle-length hem. She completed the look with white closed-toe heels, a chic updo, and dazzling silver earrings and rings. Trudeau, 54, donned a classic black suit with a white dress shirt. The couple stood close together, holding hands and exchanging loving glances as they posed for photos.

At one point, they shared a lighthearted laugh, and Perry placed her hand on Trudeau's chest affectionately. Arriving at the festival, the pair strolled hand-in-hand along a crowded sidewalk, greeting fans. Perry smiled and waved, while Trudeau proudly watched her pose for solo pictures. The concert film, titled Katy Perry: The Lifetimes Tour - Live From Paris, had its official premiere at Tribeca.

The festival website describes it as blending powerhouse performances, exhilarating cinematography, and intimate moments to immerse audiences in the creative artist's world. The footage was recorded during her shows in Paris at the Accor Arena in November of last year. The Lifetimes Tour grossed approximately $134 million with over 1 million tickets sold. Perry and Trudeau were first romantically linked in July of last year after being spotted at dinner in Montreal during the Canadian leg of her tour.

Later that month, Trudeau attended one of her concerts. In October 2025, they went public, holding hands in Paris to celebrate Perry's 41st birthday. A source told People magazine that Perry is 'having a lot of fun' with Trudeau, adding that he makes a big effort to see her. Another source said Trudeau is 'happier' since the relationship and that they 'laugh a lot, talk about everything.

' The couple made their Instagram official in December 2025 with a post from Tokyo





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