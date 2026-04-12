Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau's Coachella Getaway: A Weekend of Music, Noodles, and PDA

Katy Perry and her boyfriend Justin Trudeau made headlines with their fun-filled Coachella weekend, sharing intimate moments on social media, including a sweet photo and a video of them enjoying Justin Bieber's performance and indulging in some late-night noodles. Justin's son Xav has expressed his approval of the relationship.

Katy Perry and her boyfriend Justin Trudeau , enjoyed a lively weekend at Coachella , sharing highlights from their festival experience on Instagram. The singer joined a host of celebrities in the desert to attend Justin Bieber's headlining performance, with Perry appearing deeply enamored with Trudeau in her affectionate social media posts.

The gallery of photos and videos captured the couple's weekend escapades, including moments of casual enjoyment like sharing beers. There was also a playful video of the pair embracing and singing along to one of Bieber's most popular songs. In another endearing picture, they were seen holding hands while navigating the festival grounds.

The Coachella adventure extended into the early hours, with Perry dancing the night away at a nightclub before concluding the evening with late-night noodles. Perry chose a distinctive crop top for the occasion, featuring the slogan: 'Pls do not give me a rip off your vape no matter what I say.' She also showcased the contents of her festival bag, which included stylish Balenciaga sunglasses, essential vitamins, hand sanitizer, sinus relief spray, lip balm, and deodorant.

Perry's current relationship with Trudeau began after her nine-year relationship with Orlando Bloom, which included a six-year engagement, ended last year. Bloom is reportedly now 'quietly dating' model Luisa Laemmel. Adding to the narrative, Justin Trudeau's son, Xav, has expressed his approval of the relationship.

The 18-year-old aspiring musician revealed that Perry actively supports his musical endeavors and provides advice on his song compositions. Speaking on the Can't Be Censored podcast, Xav stated: 'When I'm really happy with a song I send it to her. She's always happy to give me advice or tell me what I should change.' He continued, 'She's super nice. She's super down to earth. She's great. I think that my dad's happy so that's important.'

Xav, having grown up in the public eye due to his father's prominent role, conveyed his acclimation to the public attention associated with his father's relationships. The image of the couple together is familiar. 'My life is so crazy sometimes. I'm like, What is my life? What the hell?' Xav shared. 'I just laugh. The reality of it is, it's my life. What can I do? What can I change?'

Perry's Instagram posts provided fans with further glimpses into their Coachella weekend. One included a sweet image of her and Trudeau holding hands. The videos included a clip of Katy enthusiastically reacting to Justin's performance of his iconic track, Baby.

Despite his public upbringing, Xav has also been navigating the challenges of public opinion surrounding his own music. He shared his approach to handling online criticism, saying, 'I've been told my whole life,'Don't read comments'.' However, despite his efforts, he admitted that negative comments can sometimes affect him.

Xav sees the comments and interactions as a way to refine his craft. He said, 'The hate, it gets to me sometimes. 'I guess it's built into my brain, I think of it as when someone comments on my video, when someone shares my video, when someone likes it, it just helps me.' The story encapsulates a glimpse into the personal lives of famous people, the joys of the Coachella experience, and the intermingling of celebrity relationships and public perception.





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