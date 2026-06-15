Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau's Romance Heats Up with Picnic Date in Santa Barbara

Singer Katy Perry and her beau, former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, were spotted on a romantic picnic date in Santa Barbara, California on Saturday. The couple, who made their red carpet debut last week, were seen kissing and laying on the grass as they soaked up the California sunshine. The Dark Horse hitmaker, 41, had the former Prime Minister of Canada in her clutches as they nuzzled noses and shared a tender smooch. The sighting comes just days after Perry hailed Trudeau as the 'love of my life.'

Katy Perry 's romance with Justin Trudeau has had a grounding effect on her, as she herself has said. That was more than evident as the couple were seen kissing and laying on the grass during a picnic date in Santa Barbara , California on Saturday.

The Dark Horse hitmaker, 41, had the former Prime Minister of Canada in her clutches as they nuzzled noses and shared a tender smooch. Earlier in the day, they picked up lunch in Perry's vintage Moke before heading to a picturesque park location to relax and unwind on a red-checkered blanket. The remnants of their meal lay beside them as the pair continued to put on their PDA-filled show.

Perry and Trudeau, who made their red carpet debut last week at the premiere of her concert movie in New York City, were also joined by the singer's mother, Mary, and Perry's daughter, Daisy Dove, five, with ex-fiance Orlando Bloom, plus another child who appeared to be the former politician's younger son, Hadrien, 12, with estranged wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau. Katy Perry and beau Justin Trudeau were seen kissing and laying on the grass during a picnic date in Santa Barbara on Saturday.

The Dark Horse hitmaker, 41, had the former Prime Minister of Canada in her clutches as they nuzzled noses and shared a tender smooch. Even so, the lovebirds managed to steal some alone time, looking very much in their own world. At one point, Trudeau lay on his back grinning while Perry leaned in for another kiss. Perry was dressed casually in a white top with striped linen trousers along with flip flops that she later kicked off.

She arrived wearing a hat, but later removed that, too, showing her dark hair that she'd tied back in a knot. Justin Trudeau slammed for excuse after missing Canada's opening game to watch girlfriend Katy Perry. Trudeau wore an olive-green T-shirt and navy cargo shorts and, like Perry, went barefoot in the grass. It wasn't all about them, as Perry and Trudeau spent time with their families at the playground.

The sighting comes just days after Perry hailed Trudeau as the 'love of my life.

' Perry - who was previously married to Russell Brand and ended her long-term relationship with Bloom in June of last year - made her red carpet debut with Trudeau at the New York City premiere of the Katy Perry: The Lifetimes Tour concert film on June 8. And she couldn't help but gush over their romance and the stability Trudeau has brought to her life.

Earlier in the day, they picked up lunch in Perry's vintage Moke before heading to a picturesque park location to relax and unwind on a red-checkered blanket. Perry sorted out the meal while Trudeau looked on and waited. The couple were completely engrossed in one another. They looked radiantly in love as they soaked up the California sunshine.

Perry and Trudeau were barefoot in the park.

'I am very in love. Actually, that show was after I met the love of my life, and so I felt very anchored by that,' Perry told People.

'Because I'm a little bit like a rainbow kite. I fly super high and like, you know, touch the veil, cosmos, and sometimes I need to be anchored. So, to have that anchor finally makes me feel really whole now.

' The star couldn't be happier with the way her life is now. Justin Trudeau's loving embrace of Katy Perry sparks baby fever among fans.

'Every day is a fantastic journey, and every day is a chance to evolve, and to be a better person and do the right thing and to be a model for your community, for your family, for your world. 'I feel like a more grounded person in so many aspects of my life,' she added. Perry reflected on how 2025 - the year her engagement to Bloom ended - was 'one of the hardest' periods of her life.

'I went through a f*** ton, and there were days that were really, really, really, really hard,' she recalled. 'And I just kept going 'cause I made a promise to my fans. I made a promise to my daughter. I made a promise to myself.

And I got through it. They were joined by Perry's mother Mary and Perry's daughter Daisy Dove, five - with ex-fiance Orlando Bloom - along with Trudeau's younger son Hadrien, 12. Perry did the honors by driving everyone to the picturesque location. Perry's mom minded the kids so the lovebirds could get some alone time.

Perry was dressed casually in a white top with striped linen trousers along with flip flops that she later kicked off. The singer covered up in a floppy straw hat during part of the afternoon sojourn. The former politician, who stepped down as Canada's prime minister in 2025, looked totally relaxed. Trudeau graciously carried the picnic bag and blanket.

'I walked through the fire because everybody has to walk through their own fire, and if you're walking through hell, you keep going because on the other side of hell is definitely heaven. ' Perry, who has served as a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador since 2013, noted she has embraced life in her 40s. 'I'm different now.

Your 20s are for emotions and your 30s are for figuring out who you are, but your 40s are for figuring out who you are and being okay with who you are, and I'm in a really good place right now.

' she added. The singer has been open about her struggles with mental health in the past, and has used her platform to raise awareness and support for those struggling with similar issues. With her new romance and the stability it has brought, Perry seems to be in a much better place. She has been using her platform to promote positivity and self-love, and her fans are loving every minute of it.

The singer has been sharing updates and photos from her time with Trudeau on social media, and her fans are eating it up. The couple's romance has been a topic of interest for many, and it's clear that they are head over heels in love. As Perry continues to navigate this new chapter in her life, it's clear that she's exactly where she's meant to be





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