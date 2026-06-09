Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau Spark Pregnancy Rumors After Intimate Display at Concert Film Premiere

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau have sparked rumors of a potential pregnancy after they were spotted together at the world premiere of her new concert film. Fans were shocked to see Trudeau place a hand on Perry's stomach at the Tribeca Festival world premiere of Katy Perry: The Lifetimes Tour - Live from Paris. The intimate display on the red carpet made fans wonder if Perry might be keeping a secret. However, despite the rumors, the pregnancy speculation was unfounded.

Katy Perry and her Canadian Prime Minister boyfriend Justin Trudeau have sparked rumors of a potential pregnancy after they were spotted together at the world premiere of her new concert film.

Fans were shocked to see Trudeau place a hand on Perry's stomach at the Tribeca Festival world premiere of Katy Perry: The Lifetimes Tour - Live from Paris. The intimate display on the red carpet made fans wonder if Perry might be keeping a secret.

However, despite the rumors, the pregnancy speculation was unfounded. Video of the encounter showed Trudeau first reaching around to plant a hand on his girlfriend's back, before he leaned in closely to rest his forehead against her affectionately. He then placed his free hand on her midriff, as they embraced, only for the smiling hitmaker to gently pull his hand away with hers.

Fans speculated on social media that Trudeau's gesture, and Perry's removal of his hand, signaled potential baby news. The speculation came after earlier this year, Perry and Trudeau were battered by similar rumors that she was allegedly expecting a child, despite the fact that they had been dating for less than a year at the time.

The speculation - which the Daily Mail understands is entirely unfounded - stirred in February, when the singer swapped her usual on-stage wardrobe of sequined bodysuits for a demure white cover-up during a day out with Trudeau at the exclusive Coral Casino and Cabana Club in Montecito, California. As well as the long-sleeve dress, Perry toted a white robe, which she draped over her stomach.

Fans speculated on social media that Perry was using the robe to hide signs of a growing bump. However, an inside source has revealed that the new couple isn't ruling out the possibility of having children in the near future.

'Justin and Katy's relationship is going great. Nobody actually believed it was ever going to be a thing, and now that it is, everyone wants them to get married and have children,' the insider told the Daily Mail.

'There have been rumors recently that Katy is pregnant, but she is not,' the source added. 'She's not against it, but they are just in a euphoric honeymoon phase and enjoying life together with the children they already have from their previous relationships. '





DailyMailCeleb / 🏆 1. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Katy Perry Justin Trudeau Pregnancy Rumors Concert Film Premiere Tribeca Festival

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Justin Trudeau's Son Xav to Headline Ottawa Shawarma Festival Amid Online BacklashXavier Xav Trudeau, the 18-year-old son of former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, is scheduled to perform at the Ottawa Shawarma Festival despite facing widespread online mockery and accusations of nepotism. The festival will also feature a world record attempt for the longest shawarma sandwich.

Read more »

Matthew Perry's Estate Auction Raises £975,000 for CharityThe auction of Matthew Perry's estate has raised £975,000 for charity, with two original Banksy artworks selling for a combined total of £709,674 and £70,967. The artworks, Girl with Balloon and Nola, were sold at an auction in the US, with the money raised going to the Matthew Perry Foundation. The foundation was set up after Mr Perry's death to destigmatise addiction and help others' recovery. Mr Perry, who played Chandler Bing in the New York-based sitcom Friends, died aged 54 after accidentally drowning in a jacuzzi at his Los Angeles home while on ketamine. The auction featured 127 items from Mr Perry's estate, including a TV Guide display, a custom Chandler Bing bobblehead, and Batman memorabilia. The sale was held at the auction house's Dallas, Texas office, with Brian Chanes, Heritage Auctions' senior director, saying that the outpour of enthusiasm and support for Mr Perry had been amazing.

Read more »

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau Make Red Carpet Debut at Tribeca FestivalKaty Perry and Justin Trudeau stepped out together for the first time on the red carpet at the 25th Annual Tribeca Festival, where Perry premiered her concert film. The couple displayed affection and support throughout the evening.

Read more »

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau can't keep their eyes off one another during red carpet debutKaty Perry and Justin Trudeau put on an affectionate display for their first official carpet debut at the Tribeca Film Festival. See photos.

Read more »