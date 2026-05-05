Katy Perry Attends Met Gala Amid Sexual Assault Allegations, Justin Trudeau Absent

Pop star Katy Perry made a public appearance at the Met Gala following accusations of sexual assault by Ruby Rose, while her boyfriend, Justin Trudeau, was not in attendance. The singer addressed the event in a distinctive outfit and previously denied the allegations as false.

Katy Perry made her first public appearance since actress Ruby Rose accused her of sexual assault at the celebrity-filled Met Gala , but her boyfriend, former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau , was absent.

Perry, 41, wore a striking yet divisive outfit – a white strapless gown with a trailing cape and a metal and white mesh mask – as she navigated the fashion event in New York City. The outfit drew comparisons to fencing gear and even her previous Blue Origin space mission. She appeared unperturbed by the recent allegations made by Rose, having previously dismissed them as 'dangerous and reckless lies'.

Rose, 40, publicly alleged the assault occurred at a Melbourne nightclub when she was in her early twenties, stating it took 'almost two decades' to disclose the incident. She shared her account on Threads, expressing the lasting impact of the trauma. Perry’s representatives swiftly responded, vehemently denying the claims and pointing to Rose’s history of making public allegations against others, which have consistently been refuted.

This is not the first instance of public criticism from Rose towards Perry; she previously labeled Perry’s song 'Swish Swish' as 'purposeful poop' in 2017, though she later retracted the statement, expressing regret for being unkind. Perry’s appearance at the Met Gala follows a period of personal and professional challenges. Her recent music has not revitalized her career, and she faced criticism for her participation in the Blue Origin space flight, with some suggesting it could harm her career.

She also experienced a recent split from her fiancé, Orlando Bloom, before beginning a relationship with Trudeau. Despite these difficulties, Perry has continued to tour internationally with her Lifetimes Tour. The Met Gala, a prestigious event held annually on the first Monday in May, this year embraced the theme 'Costume Art' with a 'Fashion Is Art' dress code.

The absence of Trudeau from Perry’s side at the event has sparked further attention given the high-profile nature of their relationship and the ongoing controversy surrounding the allegations





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Katy Perry Ruby Rose Met Gala Justin Trudeau Sexual Assault Allegations Celebrity News Fashion Entertainment News Pop Music Melbourne Nightclub

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Met Costume Institute Announces 'Costume Art' Exhibition and 2026 Met Gala ThemeThe Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute will launch a major exhibition in May 2026 exploring the relationship between clothing and the body throughout history, accompanied by the annual Met Gala. The exhibition, titled 'Costume Art', will showcase pieces from The Met’s collection alongside fashion, highlighting the enduring connection between art and style.

Read more »

How to watch the 2026 Met Gala and is Lewis Hamilton attending?Lewis Hamilton is expected to attend the 2026 Met Gala in New York

Read more »

Katy Perry's Incognito Return to the Met GalaKaty Perry made a surprise appearance at the 2026 Met Gala after a three-year absence, arriving in a dramatic and unrecognizable all-white ensemble featuring a face-obscuring metallic mask and a sculptural gown. She playfully teased her attendance on social media before revealing her striking look, which also hinted at her new song 'Watch It Burn'.

Read more »

Kylie Jenner Frees The Nipple (And The Eyebrow) At The 2026 Met GalaAt the 2026 Met Gala, Kylie Jenner accessorised her Schiaparelli gown with bleached eyebrows.

Read more »

Masked Singer Returns to Met Gala Amid Bezos ControversyKaty Perry made her first Met Gala appearance in four years wearing a silver mask as stars showcased their outfits under the 'Costume Art' theme. The event faced criticism over Jeff Bezos' patronage, with protests and calls for boycotts. Sinead Burke highlighted the Gala's improved accessibility for disabled attendees, while Nicole Kidman attended with her daughter in floral outfits.

Read more »

At The 2026 Met Gala, Beyoncé Proves Fashion Is In Her BonesBeyoncé returned to the Met Gala for the first time in a decade, wearing a custom Olivier Rousteing look that featured a rhinestone-embellished skeleton at the Met Gala 2026.

Read more »