Katy Perry Collaborates with Rapper Chief Keef After Decade-Long Feud

Katy Perry and Chief Keef, who had a decade-long feud, have collaborated on a remix of Perry's 2013 track Legendary Lovers. The unlikely duo met in a parking lot and shared photos of their 'legendary link up' on Instagram.

Katy Perry has made the shocking move of collaborating with rapper Chief Keef over a decade after he once threatened to 'smack' her. Back in 2013, the Teenage Dream singer, 41, got into an unexpected social media spat with Chief Keef after she publicly criticized his hit song Hate Bein' Sober.

In response to Perry's critique, the 30-year-old star, who was a teenager at the time, called her a 'b***h' and said he would 'smack the s**t out her.

' However, it appears that Perry and Chief Keef have ended their feud as it was revealed Thursday that he will feature on a remix of her 2013 track Legendary Lovers. The unlikely duo first sparked collaboration rumors on Wednesday after Perry was seen in fan-taken footage meeting up with Chief Keef in a parking lot at nighttime.

Perry then took to Instagram the same day to share photos of their 'legendary link up ,' referencing their new song which was released on Thursday evening





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Katy Perry Chief Keef Collaboration Feud Legendary Lovers

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