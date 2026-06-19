Katy Perry Opens Up About Mental Health Struggles and New Romance with Justin Trudeau

Pop icon Katy Perry reflects on her emotional battle following her split from Orlando Bloom and how her new relationship with Justin Trudeau has provided her with much-needed stability.

Pop superstar Katy Perry has recently provided an intimate glimpse into the profound emotional challenges she faced during what she describes as the most difficult period of her existence.

In a candid conversation on the latest episode of The Zane Lowe Show on Apple Music, the 41-year-old singer opened up about the fallout of her relationship with actor Orlando Bloom. The couple, who had been together for nine years and shared a daughter named Daisy born in 2020, officially called it quits in June 2025.

Perry recalled the sheer intensity of that time, specifically remembering a moment during her Lifetimes tour in Adelaide where she found herself overwhelmed with grief and crying. She described the experience as an absorbing weight, questioning whether a person was truly meant to feel such intense emotional pressure and absorb so much pain simultaneously.

Despite the public nature of her life, the private turmoil was even more taxing, leading her to reflect on her mental health and the struggle to maintain her footing while navigating a high-profile separation. She admitted that last year felt like a paradox, being both the worst and the best year of her life, emphasizing that she had to consciously choose to see the positive side of the coin to survive and grow.

She noted that she is simply glad she decided to stick around for another year, as it proved that life can indeed get better if one continues to persevere through the darkness. Following the darkness of her separation, Perry has found a new source of strength and stability in an unexpected romance with former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

The singer has been remarkably open about her feelings for Trudeau, describing him as a blessing from God who entered her life just as she was creating the necessary space for healing. Perry used a vivid metaphor to describe their dynamic, comparing herself to a rainbow kite that flies high and touches the veil of the cosmos, while Trudeau serves as the anchor that keeps her grounded.

This sense of stability has reportedly transformed her outlook on life, making her feel whole for the first time in a long while. The couple made their official red carpet debut on June 8 at the New York City premiere of her concert film, Katy Perry: The Lifetimes Tour, and they have since been seen enjoying private moments, such as a romantic picnic in Santa Barbara, California, where they were seen kissing and displaying their affection openly.

Perry expressed that this new love has anchored her, allowing her to navigate her career and personal life with a newfound sense of peace and groundedness that she previously lacked, transforming her from a drifting spirit into someone with a solid emotional foundation. This emotional journey is deeply reflected in Perry's upcoming musical projects, most notably her new single titled Watch It Burn, scheduled for release on June 25.

The song, written alongside Justin Tranter and other collaborators, is part of a raw and honest exploration of her recent history. Perry confessed that she was initially terrified to release the track, as well as another song called Band-Aids, because they revealed too much of her personal story. For a long time, she told herself she would never let the world hear these lyrics, fearing the vulnerability they required and the intensity of the truth they told.

However, she eventually realized that releasing these songs was a necessary step to clear the path for her future evolution. Beyond the music, Perry is now focusing on personal growth and the importance of being a positive role model for her family, her community, and the world. She views every day as a fantastic journey and an opportunity to evolve into a better person and do the right thing.

Meanwhile, Orlando Bloom has also spoken about the split, emphasizing his gratitude for their daughter Daisy and stating that their relationship has shifted toward a healthy co-parenting dynamic based on love, stability, and mutual respect. Bloom mentioned his own feeling of gratitude during an interview on the Today show, noting that he felt he had left everything on the field during his work on his film titled The Cut, and that the transition in his personal life was handled with maturity and love, ensuring a stable environment for their child





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