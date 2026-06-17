Katy Perry Opens Up on Heartbreak, Resilience and Finding Love with Justin Trudeau

In a revealing podcast interview, Katy Perry discusses the emotional turmoil of her split from Orlando Bloom, the challenging year that followed, and how she is using that pain to fuel her new music and personal growth. She also shares how her relationship with Justin Trudeau has brought stability and joy.

Pop superstar Katy Perry has opened up about her personal struggles and emotional journey in a candid new interview. Speaking on The Unfamous Podcast , the singer discussed the intense period following the breakdown of her decade-long relationship with actor Orlando Bloom and the challenges of the past year.

She revealed that her upcoming single, Watch It Burn, is directly inspired by this difficult chapter, describing it as a song where she is "wrestling with my darkness.

" Perry admitted she had not allowed herself to feel anger, stating, "Last year was pretty tough. I have not given myself permission to be angry.

" This period included professional setbacks as well, such as criticism of her Lifetimes Tour choreography and her much-publicized spaceflight, which some labeled tone-deaf. However, she is now channeling that pain into a message of resilience, urging others to feel their emotions fully: "Let's feel this pain. Let's feel this anger. Let's move on...

Let's learn from it also.

" The tide began to turn for Perry when she entered a new relationship with Canadian politician Justin Trudeau. She described meeting him as a pivotal moment, calling him "the love of my life" and explaining that he provides a crucial sense of stability.

"I am very in love," she declared. Using a metaphor, she said, "Because I'm a little bit like a rainbow kite, I fly super high and like, you know, touch the veil, cosmos, and sometimes I need to be anchored. So, to have that anchor finally makes me feel really whole now.

" This newfound love coincided with a personal and professional renaissance. She attended the premiere of her concert film at the TriBeCa Film Festival, where her affection for Trudeau was evident. She shared a broader perspective on personal growth, stating, "Your 20s are for emotions. Your 30s are for sorting them, and your 40s are for not caring about those emotions and turning them into gasoline, finally transmuting all those emotions into a creative something.

" Now, Perry is focused on her musical comeback and embracing this stable, joyful phase. She feels "more grounded" and sees each day as "a fantastic journey" and an opportunity to evolve and be a positive influence. The relationship with Trudeau, which began in July 2025, has been a source of public interest, with the couple appearing together at events like Justin Bieber's concert.

This chapter marks a significant shift from the heartbreak and professional scrutiny of the previous years, suggesting a hopeful and creatively fertile new beginning for the artist as she turns past turmoil into future art





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Katy Perry Justin Trudeau Orlando Bloom Heartbreak New Music Watch It Burn Personal Growth Resilience Relationships The Unfamous Podcast

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