Katy Perry Praises Air Canada's Crew After Witnessing Medical Emergency

Katy Perry has praised Air Canada's crew after witnessing a medical emergency during a recent flight from Montreal to Los Angeles. Perry, 41, who is dating Canada's former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, applauded the staff's quick action and consideration for a passenger in need of medical assistance.

Katy Perry has praised Air Canada 's crew after witnessing a medical emergency during a recent flight from Montreal to Los Angeles. Perry, 41, who is dating Canada's former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau , applauded the staff's quick action and consideration for a passenger in need of medical assistance.

Last night I flew on an @AirCanada flight #AC779 from Montreal to LAX and I watched a medical emergency happen on the plane. I was so impressed with the level of attentiveness and quick action from the crew that I just want to highlight the level of professionalism and consideration they had for the passenger. The medical situation was resolved on the flight and everyone left ok. Good for you @AirCanada!

Air Canada promptly replied to Perry, promising to relay her compliment with the crew assisting during the flight. Hello Katy, thank you for taking the time to share this. If you wouldn't mind sending us a DM with more details so that we may share this with the crew. , Air Canada replied.

Two hours after Perry's initial tweet another representative promised to relay her kind words with the staff in question. Thank you Katy, we will make sure to send your kind words to the team onboard. We are sure they will be more than happy to see this. Regis, another representative from Air Canada tweeted.

The Daily Mail has contacted Air Canada for comment but have not yet heard back. I recently flew with Katy Perry and it was her first public appearance since she faced controversy over alleged sexual assault, the Daily Mail reported. The singer has been together with Trudeau since last year, following her split from long-term partner Orlando Bloom.

The Roar singer has five-year-old daughter Daisy with Bloom while Trudeau has children Xavier James, 18, Ella-Grace Margaret, 17, and Hadrien Grégoire, 12, with ex Sophie Grégoire Trudeau. Katy Perry has been making headlines since Valentine's Day for her romance with Trudeau. Recently Xav expressed approval of his father's highly publicized romance with Perry.

He sent his dad a song he worked on and said that Perry helps him musically as he asks for her advice about songs he's working on. Katy Perry has been seeking professional help over the past year as the controversy surrounding their romance has increased





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Katy Perry Air Canada Medical Emergency Justin Trudeau Romance Controversy Professional Help

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