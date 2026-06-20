Katy Perry couldn't be happier after finding love with the former Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau. Discussing their romance on the Unfamous podcast, the 41-year-old became emotional as she revealed how the political nepo baby's love has changed her life.

Katy Perry Reveals How Justin Trudeau 's Love Has Transformed Her Life After a Tough Year of Music Flops and Heartbreak Katy Perry couldn't be happier after finding love with the former Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau .

Discussing their romance on the Unfamous podcast, the 41-year-old became emotional as she revealed how the political nepo baby's love has changed her life. Katy Perry revealed that she's been 'transformed' by Justin Trudeau's love. Perry also said that therapy and transcendental meditation have also helped her following her 'tough year', which saw her music flop and her nine-year relationship to Orlando Bloom come to an end.

Thankfully, Perry seems to have moved on from her nightmare 2025 after finding love with Trudeau. The pop star has already hailed Trudeau as the 'love of my life'. The star couldn't be happier with the way her life is now.

'Every day is a fantastic journey, and every day is a chance to evolve, and to be a better person and do the right thing and to be a model for your community, for your family, for your world. 'I feel like a more grounded person in so many aspects of my life,' she added. Katy Perry reflected on how 2025 - the year her engagement to Bloom ended - was 'one of the hardest' periods of her life.

'I went through a f*** ton, and there were days that were really, really, really, really hard,' she recalled. 'And I just kept going 'cause I made a promise to my fans. I made a promise to my daughter. I made a promise to myself.

And I got through it.

'I walked through the fire because everybody has to walk through their own fire, and if you're walking through hell, you keep going because on the other side of hell is definitely heaven. ' Katy Perry was previously married to Russell Brand and ended her long-term relationship with Bloom in June of last year. The 41-year-old is currently working on new music after her last album 143 and its lead single Woman's World tanked on the charts.

Katy Perry is now focused on making a musical comeback with her next single, Watch It Burn. It comes after a string of flops for the star, who has lost her position as one of pop's biggest forces. Her last two studio albums, 2020's Smile and 2024's 143, both tanked, with the latter receiving scathing reviews from critics. She attempted to return to the charts with last year's pop-rock anthem Bandaids, but it flopped too.

However, Perry has seen many of her old songs surge in streams thanks to viral success on social media apps like TikTok. Her 2011 single The One That Got Away has become an unexpected mega-hit, racking up over 1.6billion streams on Spotify alone. Another one of her old songs, the 2013 Prism b-side Legendary Lovers, has also surged in streams





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Katy Perry Justin Trudeau Unfamous Podcast Music Flops Heartbreak Transcendental Meditation Therapy New Music

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