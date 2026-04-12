Katy Perry's Hilarious Coachella Reaction to Justin Bieber's Unconventional Set

Katy Perry's witty comment about Justin Bieber's reliance on YouTube during his Coachella performance perfectly captured the unfiltered and humorous vibe of the unconventional set.

Katy Perry delivered a hilarious quip during Justin Bieber 's Coachella performance, capturing the unconventional nature of his set. Bieber's debut headline appearance at the festival was far from a polished production; instead, he seemed to be navigating his music through YouTube in real-time. This unexpected approach led to humorous reactions, especially from fellow artists and fans who were quick to point out the unfiltered vibe of the show.

While Bieber was searching for tracks, a video captured Katy Perry in the audience, humorously remarking 'Thank God he has YouTube Premium, I don't wanna see no ads.' This comment resonated widely, with many viewers finding it perfectly summed up the unique experience. Fans took to social media to express their amusement and appreciation for the moment, highlighting how Perry turned the set into a comedy show.\Bieber's performance itself began late, adding to the anticipation and creating an even more unconventional atmosphere. Arriving in casual attire, he launched into a selection of his more recent, lesser-known tracks, deviating from the usual expectation of popular hits. The set, dubbed 'Bieberchella' by excited fans, featured a stage design reminiscent of another planet, filled with smoke and surreal lighting. Bieber's setlist included songs like 'All I Can Take' and 'Speed Demon,' showcasing a defiance towards public speculation about his well-being. He also incorporated newer releases, including tributes to his wife, Hailey Bieber, who was present at the festival. Amidst the songs, he interacted with the audience, inviting them to participate by suggesting their favorite songs. The performance also featured a medley of his earlier hits, as he went back the old YouTube singing videos he had recorded as a child before he was famous, leading to his discovery by Usher and Scooter Braun, before finishing the set with iconic hits like 'Sorry' and 'Where Are U Now.'\The unexpected format of Bieber's Coachella performance, from his reliance on YouTube to the casual stage presence and the mix of new and old songs, created a memorable experience. His decision to showcase lesser-known tracks, while still including some fan favorites, sparked mixed reactions but ultimately contributed to the show's unique character. Perry's witty remark served as a perfect encapsulation of the moment, highlighting the humorous contrast between the usual festival performances and Bieber's unconventional approach. The inclusion of songs dedicated to his wife and the interactive element of asking the crowd for song suggestions showed a personal side of the artist. By the end of the show, it was clear that Bieber had delivered a performance that was both unconventional and memorable, leaving a lasting impression on the audience





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Katy Perry Justin Bieber Coachella Music Performance

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Justin Bieber's Coachella Comeback: A Look Back at His Wildest MomentsWith Justin Bieber set to headline Coachella, a review of his past appearances at the festival with wife Hailey, from surprise performances to candid moments, showcasing their Coachella history and influence.

Read more »

Justin Bieber's Coachella Comeback: A Look Back at His Wildest Festival MomentsJustin Bieber is set to headline Coachella, sparking a surge in ticket resales. This article revisits the singer and Hailey's most memorable Coachella appearances, from surprise performances to candid moments. Includes a look back at Bieber's previous appearances and anticipation for his comeback.

Read more »

Coachella 2026: Kylie Jenner's Controversial Outfit and Justin Bieber's Record-Breaking Headlining ActKylie Jenner's bold fashion choice, featuring Justin Bieber, sets the stage for Coachella 2026, alongside Bieber's historic headlining performance. The festival, showcasing a mix of established and emerging artists, promises a memorable experience.

Read more »

Kendall Jenner Rocks Coachella 2026: Sisters' Reunion and Justin Bieber's Headlining DebutKendall Jenner stuns at Coachella 2026, reuniting with her sisters, while Justin Bieber makes his highly anticipated headlining debut at the music festival.

Read more »

Susan Sarandon's Surprise Coachella Cameo and Justin Bieber's Headlining DebutCoachella 2026 features a surprise appearance by Susan Sarandon during Sabrina Carpenter's set, alongside headline performances by Justin Bieber and Karol G. The festival's lineup spans genres, with a mix of established and emerging artists.

Read more »

DJ Anyma's Coachella Performance Canceled Due to High Winds, Justin Bieber to HeadlineCoachella faces a weather disruption as DJ Anyma's set is canceled due to high winds, while Justin Bieber prepares for his debut headlining performance. The festival, known for its diverse lineup, will also feature Sabrina Carpenter and Karol G.

Read more »