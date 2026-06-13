Katy Perry's Low-Key Performance Overshadows USA's World Cup Opening as Celebrities Flock to SoFi Stadium

Pop star Katy Perry delivered an underwhelming single-song performance at the opening ceremony for the USA's first 2026 World Cup match, sparking fan backlash. The event, attended by celebrities like Tom Cruise and the Beckhams, saw the USA thrash Paraguay 4-1.

The opening ceremony for the USA's first game of the 2026 FIFA World Cup at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles was meant to be a star-studded spectacle but instead became a subject of widespread fan criticism due to pop superstar Katy Perry 's unexpected and low-key performance.

Over 70,000 fans packed the stadium, anticipating an energetic show from the singer known for hits like 'California Gurls' and 'Firework.

' Instead, Perry performed only one song, the lesser-known album track 'Wonder,' roughly ten minutes before the match began and then promptly left the stage. The performance, which featured ten-year-old Norwegian viral sensation Tius Luka, was a stark contrast to the earlier high-energy segment featuring artists like Future, Anitta, LISA, Rema, and Tyla.

Social media erupted with negative reactions, with many fans dubbing it a 'train wreck,' mocking Perry's silver dress, and expressing disappointment at the lack of a traditional opening spectacle. The ceremony was the third of three for the tournament, following shows in Mexico and Canada.

Meanwhile, the stands were filled with celebrities, including Tom Cruise, who was seen socializing with David and Victoria Beckham and their son Romeo, along with Romeo's girlfriend model Kim Turnbull. The Beckham family had a busy day, starting with Sir David Beckham's Hollywood Walk of Fame star unveiling earlier in the day, attended by Victoria and children Romeo, Cruz, and Harper, though son Brooklyn was absent.

After the match, which saw the USA defeat Paraguay 4-1, the Beckhams were joined by Cruz and Harper for a dinner in Beverly Hills. The event also drew other notable figures like New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart and his girlfriend Marissa Ayers.

In a separate development, the earlier performance by Tyla and Future had been well-received, and the dismantling of that stage before Perry's appearance fueled rumors she might have pulled out, but she ultimately appeared for a brief set. The last World Cup opening in the U.S. in 1994 was infamous for gaffes, but this year's ceremony, while not marred by on-stage mishaps, was largely panned by fans for its anticlimactic nature





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Katy Perry World Cup 2026 USA Vs Paraguay Sofi Stadium Tom Cruise Beckhams Opening Ceremony Tius Luka Celebrity Sightings

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Why Donald Trump will miss USA's first World Cup match after opening ceremony absenceTrump has decided not to attend US v Paraguay for a controversial reason.

Read more »

USA Dispel Pressure with Thrilling Win Against Paraguay in 2026 World CupThe USA has made a strong statement in their 2026 World Cup campaign with a 4-0 win against Paraguay, showcasing their growth under manager Mauricio Pochettino.

Read more »

VAR makes unprecedented World Cup history as fans left baffled during USA's win over ParaguayHistory was made during the co-host's convincing victory over their South American opponents

Read more »

FIFA, USA, the 2026 World Cup and the greed that has overtaken footballThe reality of the situation and FIFA, USA, the 2026 World Cup and the greed that has overtaken football.

Read more »