Katy Perry 'Transformed' by Justin Trudeau Amid Orlando Bloom Split

Katy Perry has spoken about her newfound love for Justin Trudeau, with whom she started dating in July 2025. The 41-year-old singer, who recently performed at the O Son do Camino music festival in Santiago de Compostela, Spain, took public jabs at her exes Orlando Bloom and John Mayer during the show.

Katy Perry has a knack for turning personal heartbreak into cheeky performances, as her behavior on stage at the O Son do Camino music festival in Santiago de Compostela, Spain on Thursday proved.

The 41-year-old singer took public jabs at Orlando Bloom, John Mayer and Diplo during a rendition of Never Really Over in which she used a huge fake iPhone to reject their incoming calls, as seen in fan footage. Perry got a call from Diplo, the DJ she dated briefly in 2014 and once rated the third-best lover behind Bloom and Mayer in her Witness World Wide YouTube live stream in 2017.

She merrily hit the decline button as she danced and sang, Thought we kissed goodbye / thought we meant this time / Was the last / but I guess it's never really over. She then received calls from JM, an obvious reference to Mayer, and OB, otherwise known as Bloom, both of which she shot to voicemail.

The last call was from JPJT, aka Justin Pierre Justin Trudeau - with whom she enjoyed a PDA-filled picnic in Santa Barbara last weekend - and Perry continuously pressed the accept button.

Katy Perry has a knack for turning personal heartbreak into cheeky performances, as her behavior on stage at the O Son do Camino music festival in Santiago de Compostela, Spain on Thursday proved The 41-year-old singer took public jabs at Orlando Bloom and John Mayer - both pictured last year - during the show The visual gag comes in the wake of Perry's admission that she feels 'transformed' by the former Canadian prime minister, whom she started dating in July 2025 following her high-profile split from Bloom, the father of her five-year-old daughter, Daisy Dove. I have love in my life now.

That's transformed me, Perry said during a recent chat on the Unfamous podcast. You think when The Beatles say All you need is love, it's a cliche? Cliches are cliches for a reason… it's like you don't know until you have your baby how beautiful that experience is and how it transforms you. Perry's love and adoration for the ex-politician was on full display as they kissed and cuddled during a romantic picnic date in Santa Barbara on June 13.

Trudeau and his wife, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, announced their separation in August 2023 after 18 years of marriage. They signed a legal separation agreement at the time, per NPR, and continue to co-parent their three children, Xavier, 18, Ella-Grace, 17, and Hadrien, 12. In the same podcast interview, released on Wednesday, Perry admitted that her breakup from former fiance Bloom hit her really hard.

However, she feels she's learned some valuable lessons from her own heartache. I don't typically feel like a victim. You can hear it in my songs I don't resonate with that, but last year was pretty tough, she continued.

She used a huge fake iPhone to reject their incoming calls while singing Never Really Over Perry also took a jab at DJ Diplo, who she dated briefly in 2014; he is pictured in October 2025 Perry send the call from OB - aka Bloom - straight to voicemail after admitting in an podcast interview that she took their breakup really hard The last call was from JPJT, an abbreviation for Justin Pierre Justin Trudeau, and Perry continuously pressed the accept button The dissing of her exes comes in the wake of Perry's admission that she feels 'transformed' by the former Canadian prime minister, whom she started dating in July 2025; pictured on June 8 It would have been easy for me to fall into that weird victim triangle.

So, instead of falling into woe is me, I was just like, Let's just feel this f****** pain, let's feel this anger and let's move on. Let's learn from it also. Let's get some feedback from it, Stage antics aside, Perry insisted she has now come to terms with her split from Bloom, 49, and has adjusted her own boundaries. You know what it is?

It's really boundaries boundaries within yourself, and then when to boil it even further down, it's just self-respect. It's just love for yourself, the chart-topper explained. If you don't have boundaries, you may need to look at that… or peel yourself out of it. That's what I've been doing is peeling myself out of all the conditioning.

Perry and Bloom first became romantically linked in 2016 after meeting at a Golden Globes afterparty. After a brief split in 2017, they rekindled their relationship the following year and announced their engagement on Valentine's Day in 2019. The former couple welcomed daughter Daisy Dove in August 2020 and remained together for several years before reports emerged in June 2025 that they had separated amicably.

Bloom, best known for playing Legolas in The Lord of the Rings films and Will Turner in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, also shares son Flynn with his former wife Miranda Ker





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