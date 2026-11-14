Kay Roscoe Warns of Deadly Risks After Taking Illegal Retatrutide Weight Loss Shot

Kay Roscoe suffered severe hypoglycemia and organ damage after buying unlicensed retatrutide online. She urges others to avoid black market weight loss jabs.

Kay Roscoe, a 38-year-old resident of Birkenhead, has issued a stark warning to the public regarding the lethal dangers of purchasing unlicensed weight-loss injections. Her caution stems from a life-threatening episode last month after she administered an experimental substance known as retatrutide for a two-month period. The 38-year-old, who describes herself as extremely fortunate to be alive, is now sharing her harrowing experience to deter others from seeking quick weight loss solutions through unofficial channels.

Life-Threatening Medical Crisis Explained

Robinson, as her friend knows her, experienced a sudden and catastrophic collapse that left her unable to speak or stand while at her home. Her friend discovered her after failing to answer phone calls, noting that Kay was frothing at the mouth and completely unresponsive. Although her eyes were moving, she had no motor control or ability to communicate, a state that friends later described as terrifying. Paramedics were alerted to her history of using the substance reta before transporting her to the hospital immediately.

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Hospital diagnostic tests revealed that Kay had suffered from severe hypoglycemia, a condition characterized by dangerously low blood sugar levels. Medical professionals cautioned her that if her friend had arrived thirty minutes later, the outcome could have been fatal. In addition to the immediate threat of low blood sugar, further examinations identified signs of liver damage and elevated cholesterol levels, conditions she did not possess prior to taking the injection. She reported feeling drained and physically unwell in the days following the incident.

Origin of the Illegal Injection and Usage

Previously a regular gym-goer, Kay was drawn to the experimental drug after seeing social media posts about its effectiveness. She believed the injection was legitimate after scanning a QR code on the pen, which directed her to a website that resembled an official pharmaceutical platform. She purchased the product from a friend and began using it, initially noticing a drastic reduction in weight within weeks. However, the drug also severely suppressed her appetite, leading to minimal food intake in the days before her hospitalization.

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Retatrutide, often nicknamed triple G, is currently being developed by Eli Lilly as a potential treatment for obesity. Unlike existing approved drugs such as Wegovy and Mounjaro, which target one or two hormone receptors, retatrutide acts on three receptors simultaneously. The pharmaceutical giant plans to apply for regulatory approval in the United States early next year, but the drug remains strictly within the clinical trial phase for human use currently.

Stakeholder Warnings and Regulatory Actions

Eli Lilly has explicitly stated that retatrutide has not received approval from any global regulator and cannot be legally sold for human consumption. A company spokesperson emphasized that counterfeit and black market medicines are unverified, unregulated, and potentially deadly. The company is actively collaborating with the UK medicines regulator MHRA, police forces, and social media platforms to remove illegal listings and disrupt the distribution of these unsafe products.

Dr Nas Khattak, a research doctor in Chester who has participated in clinical trials for weight-loss medications, highlighted the extreme risks associated with unregulated sources. He noted that there is no proper medical oversight when individuals obtain injections from beauty salons, gyms, or private sellers via messaging apps. Dr Khattak has documented serious complications, including a young woman requiring intensive care after receiving an injection from a beautician, where the exact substance administered was never confirmed.

The MHRA has confirmed that it has seized products claiming to contain retatrutide and is working to disrupt their illegal importation and distribution within the country. Dr Khattak advised that common side effects of such injections include nausea, constipation, and fatigue. However, symptoms like headaches, dizziness, and very dark urine may indicate severe dehydration and require immediate medical attention. Kay Roscoe continues to urge the public to avoid these pens, citing her own near-death experience as a critical cautionary tale.