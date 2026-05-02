Kaye Adams Receives Backing from Former Manager Amidst BBC Misconduct Claims

Former manager Melanie Blake defends Kaye Adams against allegations of misconduct that led to her removal from BBC Radio Scotland, while Adams denies the claims and expresses heartbreak over the situation. The case raises questions about BBC Scotland's leadership and workplace culture.

Kaye Adams , a prominent television personality, has received public support from her former manager, Melanie Blake , amidst controversy surrounding her departure from BBC Radio Scotland.

Adams was removed from her £155,000-a-year role in October following complaints of misconduct, including allegations of using inappropriate language, throwing objects, and mistreating an intern. While the BBC reportedly upheld some of these allegations, others were dismissed. The situation has sparked a wave of support from Adams’s colleagues and friends within the television industry, particularly from fellow Loose Women panelists like Olivia Attwood, Stacey Solomon, and Nadia Sawalha.

Melanie Blake, Adams’s former talent agent, has now come forward to defend her character, stating that Adams would never engage in the behaviors she’s accused of. Blake emphasized the 'testing times' that occurred behind the scenes during her time managing Adams, but asserted that Adams consistently maintained a calm and professional demeanor. She specifically dismissed the allegation of Adams throwing a pen as 'ridiculous,' contrasting her behavior with others who she claims were quicker to anger.

Blake’s statement, shared on X (formerly Twitter), highlighted Adams’s composure even under pressure. Adams herself has vehemently denied the accusations, particularly the claim of using a misogynistic slur and berating an intern, describing the allegations as 'malicious' and 'attacks on her character.

' She expressed heartbreak over the situation, lamenting the impact on her 15-year tenure with BBC Scotland. The controversy surrounding Adams’s departure has also raised questions about the leadership at BBC Scotland, with some sources suggesting a potential 'witch-hunt' orchestrated by the new radio boss, Victoria Easton-Riley. Easton-Riley’s appointment in May 2025 was followed by significant changes to the station’s programming, including the cancellation of long-running shows and the removal of several presenters.

The situation unfolded after a team meeting observed by Easton-Riley, where she reportedly witnessed behavior that prompted her to investigate further. This occurred amidst the BBC’s launch of an anti-harassment campaign, 'Call It Out,' following an independent report that identified instances of unacceptable behavior within the corporation. The report was commissioned in the wake of the Huw Edwards scandal and other incidents, such as the dismissal of MasterChef presenter Gregg Wallace following allegations of misconduct.

Adams continues to work on ITV’s Loose Women, where she has received ongoing support from her colleagues





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