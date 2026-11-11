Kayla Smith Pleads Guilty to Manslaughter in 16‑Year‑Old Chloe Dransfield's Stabbing

Leeds court finds Kayla Smith guilty of manslaughter after stabbing 16‑year‑old Chloe Dransfield. The case shows pre‑planned violence amid a love triangle, with additional defendants accused of encouraging and recording the attack.

Leeds Crown Court heard on Wednesday that 18‑year‑old Kayla Smith has pleaded guilty to manslaughter after stabbing 16‑year‑old Chloe Dransfield five times on March 28. The fatal attack followed a feud over a shared romantic interest with 18‑year‑old Blake Dowling.

Pre‑planned Confrontation at Smith's Grandfather's Home

Witnesses testified that Kayla Smith sent a text to a friend just 18 minutes before the fatal clash, stating: 'I'm stabbing her.' The confrontation took place at a garden annexe on a bungalow owned by Smith's grandfather, Geoff Smith, in the Austhorpe area of Leeds, West Yorkshire.

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Smith had travelled by taxi to the property with Blake Dowling, who was 17 at the time, after a prior agreement to fight. Dowling, who had been in relationships with both girls, is accused of helping to set up the confrontation, despite knowing of the tension between them.

Accusations Against Third Defendant Archie Rycroft

20‑year‑old Archie Rycroft is alleged to have encouraged the violence by filming the fatal attack on Smith's mobile phone. Prosecutor Mark McKone, KC, said the footage was later deleted, but paramilitary witnesses claimed that he was present and recorded the assault.

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All three defendants denied that the stabbing amounted to murder, asserting they did not intend to kill Chloe. Ken McKone emphasized that while Kayla Smith admitted to stabbing her, she argued she had no intention to cause serious harm.

Immediate Aftermath and Police Response

When the 20‑centimetre knife wound penetrated Chloe's back and lung, neighbours performed rescue attempts, but the victim was pronounced dead at 6:40 a.m. on March 28. Geoff Smith, Kayla's grandfather, did not call an ambulance until 5:48 a.m., 37 minutes after the assault.

At the time police arrived, Kayla Smith, Archie Rycroft and two other individuals were found in the annexe laughing, joking and inhaling nitrous oxide from balloons. Smith allegedly denied seeing or hearing anything and claimed she was sleeping during the incident.

Legal Consequences and Future Proceedings

Kayla Smith now faces a manslaughter conviction and a potential custodial sentence. The court will further consider whether her intent to kill can be proved. Blake Dowling claims he did not know the assault would be fatal, while Rycroft maintains he was merely following Smith and did not film the confrontation.

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The trial continues with jurors evaluating the evidence presented by the prosecution and the defendants' accounts of the events leading to Chloe Dransfield's tragic death.