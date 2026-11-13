Kayla Smith Pleads Guilty to Murder of Chloe Dransfield in Leeds

Kayla Smith admits murder of Chloe Dransfield over romantic rivalry. CCTV shows her pleading with her grandfather not to call police after stabbing the 16-year-old in Leeds on March 28.

Kayla Smith, an 18-year-old beautician, has pleaded guilty to the murder of 16-year-old Chloe Dransfield in a brutal attack in Austhorpe, Leeds. The sentencing hearing confirms that Smith stabbed Dransfield five times on the morning of March 28 after an escalating dispute involving their shared romantic interest, Blake Dowling. CCTV footage released by police reveals Smith begging her grandfather not to contact authorities immediately after the victim collapsed.

CCTV Evidence Shows Distress Before Police Call

Harrowing security video captured at 5:12 am on March 28 depicts Smith in a state of panic outside her grandfather Geoff Smith's home. The footage shows her shouting that she had not killed Chloe and pleading with her elderly relative not to ring the police. Geoff Smith is visible in a dressing gown, responding to his granddaughter by stating he was calling for help as Chloe Dransfield lay dying in the street.

Also read Teenage girl admits murdering love rival she stabbed in fight over a boy

Smith's grandfather was later seen by neighbors performing CPR on the victim on the footpath. Despite the gravity of the situation, Smith continued to deny responsibility to her grandfather, insisting she had not killed the teenager. The 16-year-old, who used her mother's surname Watson, was pronounced dead at the hospital at 6:40 am after being transported by ambulance.

Romantic Rivalry and Online Threats Preceded Killing

The court heard that Smith and Dransfield had never met in person yet were engaged in a prolonged conflict over Blake Dowling, who was 18 at the time. A friend of Dransfield testified that Smith had repeatedly threatened to stab her rival in messages and voice notes sent over social media applications. This friend stated that Smith began dating Dowling when she was 13 and remained obsessed with him.

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Tensions erupted in the hours before the murder when Smith discovered Dowling was with Dransfield. The witness reported that Smith screamed and told Dransfield she would stab her in the throat. Dransfield had messaged a friend saying she was going to fight Smith and sent a photo of herself in a taxi moments before the attack.

Approximately 34 minutes before the stabbing, Smith messaged a cousin threatening to stab Dransfield on her grandmother's ashes. Nineteen minutes before the incident, she confirmed her rival was on her way. Neighbor Ring doorbell footage showed Smith striding quickly across the pavement with something shiny, shouting challenges at the victim before the fatal encounter.

Court Proceedings and Sentencing Expectations

Smith pleaded guilty to murder on the second day of her trial on Thursday, having previously admitted to manslaughter. The judge, Mr Justice Cavanagh KC, informed Smith that she faces custody for life when sentenced at a later date. She was recorded on CCTV inhaling laughing gas moments before the attack, highlighting the volatile nature of the events leading to the homicide.

Blake Dowling and co-defendant Archie Rycroft, aged 20, both deny charges of manslaughter and murder. Dowling's mother described Smith as jealous and obsessed, noting that Smith and Dransfield had been at war over the boyfriend. The court heard they had argued the evening before the killing, with Smith reportedly screaming after finding out her ex-boyfriend was with her rival.

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Post-mortem examinations revealed that Dransfield was stabbed three times in the back and twice in the neck with a 20cm kitchen knife. A fatal 13cm wound to her back penetrated her lung, causing her death. The legal proceedings continue as the court determines the final outcomes for the remaining defendants involved in this tragic case.